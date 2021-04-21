Queen Elizabeth celebrates 95th birthday privately with family amid Prince Philip mourning period

Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 on Wednesday and marked the occasion quietly given that the milestone birthday comes just days after her husband, Prince Philip was laid to rest.

Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen on Wednesday. However, the royal family is keeping the occasion a small, low-key affair given that her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.

For most royal birthdays, The Firm usually releases new portraits of the family member being celebrated, but no photo will be released this year, according to People magazine.

The tragic death isn't the only thing that will have an effect on the monarch's birthday celebrations, however, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the Trooping the Colour, a June event marking the Queen's birthday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of many people who sent best wishes to the monarch.

"I would like to send my warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 95th birthday," he tweeted. "I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth. I am proud to serve as her Prime Minister."

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at age 99. Family and friends gathered for his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewells, including the Queen, who was seen in a rare moment of public emotion when she wiped away a tear following the conclusion of the ceremony.

His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the queen’s 95th was always set to be a more low-key event.

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News the grieving queen will lean on her loyal staff and beloved family members for support.

"Family is incredibly important to the queen," said Bullen. "A good example of that is the interview Prince Harry gave to James Corden in February. He revealed the queen bought his son Archie a waffle maker because that’s what her great-grandson wanted. This is a woman who is queen and yet she’s asking what her great-grandchild wants. Family is always on her mind."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.