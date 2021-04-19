Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday will not be celebrated as usual following Prince Philip's death: report

Prince Philip's death will continue to have an effect on the royal family as Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming 95th birthday will reportedly not be celebrated as usual.

The monarch is set to celebrate the milestone on April 21, but her special day will not include traditional fare.

For most royal birthdays, The Firm usually releases new portraits of the family member being celebrated, but no photo will be released this year, according to People magazine.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99, just two months short of his 100th birthday. He and Elizabeth were married for 73 years.

The royal was buried on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The tragic death isn't the only thing that will have an effect on the monarch's birthday celebrations, however, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the Trooping the Colour, a June event marking the Queen's birthday.

The outlet reports that plans are in consideration for some form of a smaller celebration at Windsor Castle like last year. The attendance of additional family members at such an event is currently unclear.

Reps for the Queen did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

For the time being, the Queen is surrounded by loved ones. According to People, she's also spent some quality time with her trio of corgis, having been spotted walking them in the Frogmore gardens over the last week.

Visits from family members in the coming days are expected, while it's speculated that Prince Harry will not return to his wife Meghan Markle in the United States until after his grandmother's birthday.

The Queen is breaking another tradition following the death of her husband, as multiple reports have indicated that she's ditching the traditional black-edged stationery for custom stationery featuring her crest in black rather than red for her period of mourning.

Other royal family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are expected to follow tradition and use black-edged stationery.