Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth cancels online engagements due to mild COVID-19 symptoms

The 95-year-old reigning monarch is fully vaccinated and had a booster shot

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

The monarch "has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the 95-year-old reigning monarch.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement Sunday.

The queen is experiencing cold-like symptoms, according to the statement. 

She received the coronavirus vaccine last January

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also tested positive for the coronavirus this month.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," a palace spokesperson announced on Thursday, February 10. It's the second time the British heir to the throne has contracted the disease.

The 73-year-old also canceled his planned engagements at the time. Charles previously tested positive in March 2020. He spent seven days in isolation at his Scotland estate before resuming his royal duties.

In Feb. 2021, Charles and Camilla, 74, received their first vaccine, the BBC reported. It wasn’t known which vaccine the royals received or whether they were vaccinated together. In June 2020, the prince told NHS staff that he had not fully regained his sense of smell and test two months after having the disease, the outlet shared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

