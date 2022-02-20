Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement Sunday.

QUEEN ELIZABETH SUPPORTS CAMILLA, DUCHESS OF CORNWALL AS QUEEN CONSORT FOR THIS REASON: ROYAL EXPERT

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the statement. 

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. ()

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. () (AP/Scott Heppell, File)

The Queen is triple vaccinated, and first received the coronavirus vaccine last January

Prince Charles, the heir-to-the-throne, and his wife Camilla also tested positive for the coronavirus this month. Both are triple vaccinated and self-isolated after the positive tests. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  