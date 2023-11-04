Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

King Charles III

Queen Camilla gives King Charles a 'love tap' during Kenya state visit

Charles and Camilla's rare display of public affection took place during their visit to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
King Charles, Camilla are keeping Queen Elizabeths legacy alive: expert Video

King Charles, Camilla are keeping Queen Elizabeths legacy alive: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals how the royal couple is carrying the monarchy amid drama one year after the queens death.

Queen Camilla disregarded royal protocol in a rare display of public affection for her husband King Charles during their trip to Kenya. 

The 76-year-old gave the 74-year-old monarch two quick pats on his behind as they visited the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park on Wednesday.

Camilla's love tap was captured in a video that was shared to a royals fan account on Instagram Saturday.

king charles queen camilla in kenya

Queen Camilla was captured on camera giving her husband King Charles a love tap during their trip to Kenya.  (amir Hussein/WireImage)

In the clip, Camilla and Charles were seen looking down at a baby rhinoceros on the second day of their four-day state visit to the African country.

Palace representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

KING CHARLES ‘KNEW’ QUEEN CAMILLA ‘WAS GOING TO BE CROWNED ALONGSIDE HIM’ EXPERT CLAIMS: ‘THEY MEAN BUSINESS’

While rare, other royals have recently made gestures of affection to each other at public events including Kate Middleton, who briefly patted her husband Prince William on his behind as they walked the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards in February.

Charles and Camilla's trip to Kenya marked the first state visit to a Commonwealth country for the king since he ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. 

charles and camilla with baby rhino in kenya

The royal's rare PDA came during the couple's visit to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park on Wednesday. (Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

king charles queen camilla petting baby rhino in kenya

While at the elephant orphanage, the two petted a baby rhino.  (Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Per a blog post on the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's website, Charles and Camilla visited the elephant orphanage to learn more about the organization's work in the conservation and preservation of Kenya's wildlife. 

The royals were accompanied by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust CEO Angela Sheldrick, whose mother Dame Daphne Sheldrick founded the orphanage in 1977, and her husband Robert Carr-Hartley.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Charles and Camilla also met with other members of the team including  SWT Habitat Protection Officer James Mbuthia, SWT Operations Commander George Mwau Muthui as well as Head Keeper Edwin Lusichi and the nursery keepers. 

queen camilla feeds a baby elephant in kenya

Camilla also fed a bottle of formula to baby elephant Mzinga.  (Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

king charles queen camilla watching elephants take mud baths

Charles and Camilla also watched a herd of elephants taking mud baths. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

During their tour, the pair were pictured petting the baby rhino Raha and meeting orphaned elephants. Camilla was seen beaming as she fed a bottle of formula milk to the orphaned elephant calf Mzinga. The two also were photographed watching a herd of elephants taking mud baths.

According to SWT's website, the royals and the team discussed issues that impact both elephants and rhinos, "namely coexistence and the management of wild spaces."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple visited the center to express their commitment to championing environmental causes and wildlife preservation. Charles and Camilla are joint presidents of Elephant Family, a charitable organization that works to preserve Asia's wildlife. Elephant Family was co-founded by Camilla's late brother Mark Shand in 2002.

charles and camilla ride a tuk tuk in kenya

The royals rode a Tuk Tuk during their visit to Fort Jesus, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mombasa Kenya.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The royals concluded their visit to Kenya on Saturday. On their last day in the country, the pair visited the visiting Fort Jesus, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mombasa Kenya. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles and Camilla were seen beaming as they rode a Tuk Tuk, an eco-friendly electric version of a cycled rickshaw. 

The monarch's visit came at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto as the country commemorates its 60th year of independence. 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending