Pusha T defends Kanye West, says Drake's producer told him about the rapper's secret baby

Pusha T claims it wasn’t Kanye West who told him Drake had a secret love child but Drake’s longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib.

Days after Drake told LeBron James he felt betrayed by West, Pusha revealed where he got the info that ignited this summer’s biggest rap beef during an interview with “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

“It may make sense in Drake’s mind — ‘Oh, Ye told Push about my son and my situation when we was in Wyoming’ — it’s wrong,” he said. “Didn’t happen like that. The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye. At all.”

He then explained how the info got from Drake’s most trusted collaborator to him, prompting Pusha to record the brutal diss track “The Story of Adidon,” in which he revealed that Drake had a son.

“40 is sleeping with a woman, he talks to her daily, five, six hours a day,” he said. “Provides opportunities for her. And ultimately speaks to her about how he’s disgruntled about notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts. All of this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

The big reveal comes less than a week after Drake spoke to James about his issues with both West and Pusha on “The Shop,” expressing disappointment that some of the things he and West discussed ended up in “The Story of Adidon.”

“I’m in Wyoming, I play him ‘March 14,'” he said, referring to the “Scorpion” track in which he talks about being a father. “I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation.”

Pusha also said he was dumbfounded that West would apologize for having any role in the feud, saying, “What are you apologizing for, sir? You didn’t give me nothing. You didn’t give me anything in regard to aiding in this drama. Nothing. … You shouldn’t have done that. On top of that, there shouldn’t have been interviews being done. Because of all of that right there, now dude thinks what he thinks.”

Drake has repeatedly expressed dismay, as he again did on “The Shop,” at another aspect of the song — Pusha making light of 40’s struggles with multiple sclerosis and saying that he’ll die soon.

“Only reason this is coming out now — only reason I’m here now, for real for real, is because he was so passionate about the whole MS thing,” he explained. “And they did the backlight and they put the spotlight on his face, ‘When you said my friend’ … But your friend is the reason why. That’s how it came about. That narrative’s gotta die. Listen, it needs to die. It’s done. That narrative is done.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.