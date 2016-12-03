Puerto Rican rapper Wisin reveals one-month-old daughter has died

next Image 1 of 2

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Puerto Rican rapper Wisin announced the death of his one-month-old daughter on Friday.

“I thank God for her one month of life, one month with Victoria,” Wisin wrote in a post filled with prayers. “Princess Victoria, I will see you again in heaven. I’m in so much pain, God please help me. I want to thank millions of people who were praying for our family and for our Victoria.”

The reggaeton star revealed earlier this month that their daughter was born with the genetic disorder trisomy 13. He said his wife, Yomaira Ortiz, had slipped into depression following the diagnosis.

But his post then was filled with optimism, saying he hoped his daughter could overcome the often fatal disorder.

“Like any other parent, we ask that you all continue to pray for us so that we can overcome this process and that our daughter will be able to recover soon. God will fulfill his purpose in our Victoria," he said then.

Wisin, who won a Grammy and several Latin Grammys when he was part of the duo Wisin & Yandel, is a well-known crossover star who was collaborated with Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz. He’s considered one of the top reggaegon stars.

According to Stanford Children’s Health, trisomy is a genetic disorder with a combination of birth defects including severe intellectual disability, and health problems involving nearly every organ in the system.

Most babies diagnosed with the disorder die in their first year of life but there have been a few reports of babies with trisomy 13 surviving to their teens.

In an interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico’s “Dando Candela,” Ortiz said she was five months pregnant when doctors told her that the baby she was carrying had the genetic disorder. She said doctors recommended she terminate the pregnancy, but she didn’t see that as an option. She said leaned on her Christian faith rather than opting for an abortion.

She also became an outspoken critic of abortion, pleading with parents not to terminate their pregnancy even if they have a challenging pregnancy.

“Even if your doctors have recommended it, don’t abort your babies. Doctors try to convince you that abortion is the right thing to do, but that is not the path that God wants us to take,” she said on the show. “Who are we to decide the life of a human being, even if it’s our own child?”

Wisin – whose real name is Juan L. Morera – had been hoping for a miracle.

In his Friday Instagram post, Wisin said everyone’s prayers have helped the family cope through a difficult period. He and his wife have two other children.

“Thank you because of all of your gestures and your words we were able to see God every day,” he said before announcing, “My princess just died.”

