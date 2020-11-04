Celebrities slam Trump for premature victory speech as 'ultimate lie, criminal'

Celebrities are denouncing President Trump for the speech he delivered early Wednesday morning declaring victory in multiple key battleground states, despite it still remaining unclear who has enough votes to win.

Speaking from the East Room of the White House, Trump thanked the "American people for their tremendous support. Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it."

The president's comments led to some of the most vocal Hollywood stars to lash out on social media, with many left-leaning celebrities calling him a "criminal" and calling out his "lies" Wednesday as the worst they've seen in his years in office.

CELEBRITIES ANXIOUSLY AWAIT ELECTION RESULTS: ‘I’M JUST PACING BACK AND FORTH’

"Star Trek" actor George Takei called on GOP leaders to put an end to Trump's claims.

'SHARK TANK' STAR KEVIN O'LEARY: IF BIDEN LOSES, IT'LL BE BECAUSE OF HIS FRACKING COMMENTS AT THE FINAL DEBATE

"GOP leaders: Now would be a good time to grow a backbone and denounce Trump’s early claim of victory when there are millions of votes still to be counted in hotly contested states," the actor tweeted.

Debra Messing reacted to Trump's claim on Twitter that Democrats are attempting "to STEAL the election."

"I had to PASTE #Trump’s tweet because Twitter slapped a warning on his tweet as being misleading/inaccurate. (LIE). As predicted, an attempt to paint DEMOCRACY as criminal. Nope. Counting ALL the ballots of voters is the POINT of a #democracy. Sorry Charlie," the "Will & Grace" star reacted.

Sports Illustrated model Christie Brinkley called it Trump's "ultimate lie" in a fiery post on Instagram.

'DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH' SLAMMED FOR WONDERING IF FLORIDA COULD BE BLASTED OFF THE MAP

"Trumps ultimate lie ... he says he won! Snd (sic) he hasn’t! He’s claiming victory before all the states ballots have been counted and called! We were told this was his plan but it’s still shocking," Brinkley captioned a photo of Pence from her television screen.

"I bet even people that voted for him are apoplectic that he wants to stop our Democratic process and get the Supreme Court to stop counting the votes. This my friends is Un-American , Un -Democratic. And I would guess against the law!I think this is something that we can all agree on ...Our vote is our sacred right and trying to stop our votes from being counted is a preposterous outrage!"

Patton Oswalt reacted with fury. "This is beyond dangerous what he’s doing right now. #ElectionNight," the actor tweeted.

Minutes before, Oswalt chastised Trump's press conference, writing, "Some solid 'Top Kia Salesman in Southeastern Kansas Award Ceremony' energy at this Trump press conference right now."

Padma Lakshmi took to her Twitter, noting Trump's premature victory speech before it even happened.

"As predicted, Trump is claiming victories in states he didn't win and arbitrarily declared that he won the election. He did not win. MILLIONS of ballots in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin have yet to be counted," Lakshmi penned on the platform.

STARS WHO HAVE ENDORSED BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT

In another tweet, she continued: "Like everything else he says- it has no value or legal meaning."

Stars like Alyssa Milano and Amber Rose Tamblyn, however, suspected Trump would take this stance a mere hours before it happened.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Trump might claim that he won. If he does that, please remind yourself and others that politicians can say anything they want. It doesn't make it true," the "Charmed" alum wrote late Tuesday with the hashtags #CountEveryVote #EveryVoteCounts.

"PLEASE REMEMBER: Late counted mail in votes will trend blue which is part of why Trump will try to claim victory early and have them discounted. Don't let him," Tamblyn wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Patience. We will not stop until ALL the votes are counted."

Throughout the night, the president continued to complain about the race, particularly in Arizona, which Fox News called for his rival, Democrat Joe Biden. The campaign, and the governor of Arizona, argued that some Election Day votes still needed to be counted.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment on our country,” Trump said, referring to the votes not being called in key states.

“We were getting ready to win the election, frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, adding that he wanted to “ensure the integrity” of the vote and ensure the law is “used in a proper manner.”

STARS WHO HAVE ENDORSED TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump said. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list.”

Meanwhile, Biden, speaking earlier in Wilmington, Del., said just after midnight that he was “on track to win this election.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Be patient,” Biden told supporters. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted—every ballot is counted.”

Biden thanked supporters for their “patience,” and urged them to “keep the faith, guys.”

“We’re gonna win this,” Biden said.