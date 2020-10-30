Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Pro-Trump actress Kirstie Alley slams CNN's COVID coverage: ‘Fear of dying is their mantra’

Hollywood stars have publicly scolded Alley for supporting the president

By Brian Flood | Fox News
'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley speaks out after attacks over Trump support

Emmy winner fires back at her critics on 'Hannity'

Pro-Trump actress Kirstie Alley bashed CNN on Friday morning after tuning into the liberal network to “get their viewpoint” about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and seeing constant fearmongering. 

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG,” Alley tweeted. 

KIRSTIE ALLEY RESPONDS TO 'NASTY,' 'HORRIBLE' PEOPLE CRITICIZING HER SUPPORT FOR TRUMP

It's no surprise that Alley isn’t a fan of CNN, as she recently announced why she voted for President Trump in the 2016 election and plans to do so again in his reelection bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” Alley wrote. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

CNN and Trump have feuded for the last four years, with the president regularly referring to the liberal network as “fake news,” while CNN has loaded its lineup with anti-Trump pundits. 

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Bullhead City, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hollywood stars, such as filmmaker Judd Apatow, have publicly scolded Alley for supporting the president. Earlier this month she responded to the backlash her Trump support was getting, deriding her critics for being rude and “nasty” to her.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life,” she wrote. “Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.

