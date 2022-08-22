Expand / Collapse search
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti

Chopra captioned the cute slideshow of her and Nick Jonas' daughter, 'Love like no other'

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday.

The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other."

In the first photo, Chopra is seen holding her baby in her lap while she smiles lovingly at the camera with baby Malti's face turned away. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.

In the second picture, the "Quantico" star is seen smiling and giggling while her daughter's feet are in her face. The baby is also pictured donning a small beaded bracelet with hearts on her left foot.

Chopra recently starred in the 2021 movie "The Matrix Resurrections" alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She and Jonas married in 2018 and welcomed baby Malti via surrogate in January 2022, to the surprise of their fans.

Chopra welcomed daughter Malti via surrogate in January 2022.

The star couple shared the first photos of their baby girl in May, with Chopra also revealing that she had spent 100 days in the NICU.

Chopra revealed in May 2022 that she had spent 100 days in the NICU.

Recently, Chopra took to her Instagram page to celebrate India's Independence Day. Chopra, who was born in India, shared a 16-second reel to mark the special day. 

