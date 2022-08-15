Priyanka Chopra shares video to Instagram to celebrate India's Independence Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On August 15, 2022, India celebrated 75 years of freedom from British rule and Indian-born actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to celebrate the day with a video.

In the 16-second Instagram reel, which was also posted to Chopra's Instagram Story, started off showing an old newspaper with a headline that read "India Independent: British Rule Ends."

The video then skips to a wide shot black and white image of the Indian flag with the camera zooming in and then goes to a close up colored video of the flag waving while the camera zooms out with the words "Happy 75th Independence Day" written across the screen.

The whole video is playing to the song "Maa Tujhe Salaam" by A. R. Rahman in the background. Chopra captioned the Instagram reel "Celebrating 75 years of freedom…Happy Independence Day."

Before becoming an actress, she was crowned Miss India in 2000 and went on to win the title of Miss World. Chopra's breakout acting roles were in Bollywood, with her debut in the movie "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" in 2003.

Chopra recently played Sati in the 2021 movie "The Matrix Resurrections" with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne-Moss. She is also married to Nick Jonas and announced the birth of their first child, Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.