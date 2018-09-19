Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rock camouflage gear, pose on tractor in Oklahoma

Camo cuties!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are fully embracing their new camouflage lifestyle on a group trip to Oklahoma with Joe Jonas and several other pals.

“Ranch life #crew,” Priyanka captioned a shot of herself rocking camouflage pants and sitting on her fiance’s knee as he kneels next to her in a matching sweater.

Joe, 29, went even more extreme, wearing a neon orange shirt and a full face net with a Bass Pro Shops hat.

The group also posed next to a large bulldozer in a second ranch shot.

It seems the Jonas brothers and the "Quantico" star have been on a bit of a road trip since Nick’s 26th birthday last week.

Both Priyanka and Joe shared on Instagram a cute pic of themselves and Nick posting up outside of a rest stop in Dallas, Texas, next to an ice machine, writing, “Stay cool.”

The 36-year-old actress got into the cowgirl theme, rocking a white mini-shirt, high-waisted jeans, a wide-brimmed hat, and brown boots.

Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying their engagement since going public with the news last month. They even posed for a stunning portrait, which many compared to that of an engagement photo of Priyanka’s pal, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry.

Priyanka recently praised the Duchess of Sussex's work with the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire on the Together: Our Community Cookbook.

“So proud of you for this new endeavor Meghan,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is everything you always stood for. Women supporting women. Supporting communities. Bringing Togetherness. Here you do it again.. Keep making the world smile babe!"

