Austrian Princess Maria Galitzine dead at 31

Austrian Princess Maria Galitzine has died. She was 31.

The daughter of Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine passed away in Houston, Texas, on May 4 from a sudden cardiac aneurysm, an obituary listed in The Houston Chronicle confirms.

Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Galitzine, was born in 1988 in Luxembourg. At age 5, the princess moved with her family to Russia, where she attended the German School of Moscow. She later moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art & Design.

Princess Maria lived and worked in Brussels as well as Chicago, Ill., and Houston, where she leaves behind her husband, Rishi Roop Singh, a renowned chef in the southern state, and their 2-year-old son, Maxim.

According to the obituary, Maria is survived by her sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, as well as her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann.

She is also survived by her parents, Princess Maria-Anna (born Archduchess of Austria) and Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat. Her maternal grandfather was Archduke Rudolf of Austria.

The princess was laid to rest four days after her death in Houston.