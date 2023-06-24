Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Princess Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles show off dazzling Royal Ascot hats

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate first Royal Ascot as Prince and Princess of Wales

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal Ascot Video

Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed for the winner’s circle on Tuesday.

It’s a royal affair!

Hats off to the royal family as they came dressed to the nines for the Royal Ascot 2023

As British royals and thousands of others came appropriately dressed for the occasion, spectators can’t help but notice the main fashion of the fancy hats.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON CELEBRATE ROYAL FIRST AS PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their debut looking as dapper as ever.

A photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton riding in a carriage

Prince William and Kate Middleton came appropriately dressed for the royal occasion, the Royal Ascot 2023. (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

William wore a black coat, a light blue waistcoat, a blue shirt with a white collar and a blue and maroon patterned tie. He added a top hat to his look during the procession but removed it when he and Kate arrived at the racecourse.

Kate wore a red tea-length Alexander McQueen dress with puffed sleeves and a matching red hat designed by Phillip Treacy, who has made hats for several other royal family members and celebrities over the years.

Kate Middleton wears a red dress at the Royal Ascot

Princess Kate wore a red tea-length Alexander McQueen dress with puffed sleeves and a matching red hat designed by Phillip Treacy. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot/Chris Jackson)

While the Royal Ascot takes place — an annual series of races attended by the royal family — King Charles and Queen Camilla have led the procession multiple days this week.

PRINCE WILLIAM REACTS TO CHEEKY COMMENTS ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON: ‘YOUR WIFE’S NOT BAD'

King Charles Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse. (Getty Images)

King Charles certainly came dressed for the formal occasion, as he wore a top hat similar to his son Prince William. He donned a light grey suit and matching tie underneath. 

Queen Camilla was all smiles as she stunned in an Ivory-colored dress, with matching gloves and gold jewelry. Her grand hat was accessorized with feathers for the Royal Ascot. 

KATE MIDDLETON HONORS PRINCESS DIANA AT KING CHARLES' TROOPING THE COLOUR

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot. (Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice attended the Royal Ascot in true regal fashion. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived in the same carriage as Prince William and Princess Kate for the grand royal event. 

Beatrice's Royal Ascot look consisted of a floral, laced dress with a matching hat which included fun ribbons. 

For day two of the Royal Ascot, Zara Tindall and Princess Anne stepped out in hues of blue. Tindall sported a navy blue dress with a white and aquamarine-colored hat. Princess Anne shined in a sky-blue collared dress with a white sweater over it. She accessorized her look with a matching blue-brimmed hat and pearls.

Zara TIndall Princess Anne

Zara Tindall (left) and The Princess Royal arrive during day two of Royal Ascot. (Getty Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrived pretty in pink as she stepped out in a pastel pink dress. Her matching hat stole the show as it had a unique design with ribbons folded in, forming a floral shape. 

Sophie of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023. (Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla are carrying on the tradition of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. She was an avid horse lover, owner and breeder. She was not able to attend last year’s Ascot, reportedly the first time she had missed it in 70 years.

Charles and Camilla's horse — Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot — won one of Thursday’s races.

The king’s niece, Zara Tindall, said Queen Elizabeth II would have been "proud and excited" to see the royal horse win.

"To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and to keep that dream alive was incredible, and what a race — asides all of that, what a race," she said.

The Royal Ascot 2023 concludes today, Saturday, June 24. 

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

