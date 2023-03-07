Sarah Ferguson talks 'demise' of 'strong' Prince Andrew, becoming his 'bookends' with Queen Elizabeth

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is opening up about remaining loyal to her ex-husband Prince Andrew, despite the royal's image being tarnished in recent years.

"We've been there for each other," the Duchess said of her ex-husband. "When I've gone through really bad times in the past, Andrew's always been there. He is exceptionally kind and he is a very seriously a good grandfather."

Fergie and Andrew were married for 10 years. They split in 1996 after having two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, but have maintained a close relationship.

"He's very steadfast for the girls. We are women that also have had to see a demise of a very strong man, and that has been really difficult to see," she said on "Good Morning America."

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual assault of a minor in the United States, settled out of court for an undisclosed amount last year. His reputation was permanently soured, and the Duke of York's military affiliations and patronages were returned to the queen, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace in January 2022.

His relationship with his brother, King Charles III, remains tumultuous, although it was recently reported he was offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Ferguson admits that watching Andrew's image deteriorate has been "so sad," but shared that her relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II was bolstered because of it.

"We were his bookends during the last three years. And she really was my idol, really was my ledger."

After Queen Elizabeth's passing last September, both the Duke and Duchess of York were given the queen's beloved Corgi dogs.

"The Corgis live with me," the Duchess explained. "We go out and then they bark into the air and I think the queen's with me when they do, ‘cause one of the last things I said to her was, 'What would you like me to do?' And she said, 'Keep writing.'"

The Duchess is currently promoting her latest novel, "A Most Intriguing Lady," a historical fiction romance based on her aunt.

The book is described as following "the perfect Victorian lady – who secretly moonlights as an amateur sleuth for high society’s inner circle." The concept of conflicting identities is one that resonates with Ferguson, after many years of being criticized in the media.

"I feel liberated," the Duchess shared. "I don't know whether it's the queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I'm going to offend somebody… I'm really truly authentic Sarah, now."

Despite feeling liberated, her affinity for the royal family remains.

"I believe in the absolute unequivocal institution of the monarchy. I totally support the king and the queen consort, and now the queen, you know," referring to King Charles and his wife Camilla, who it is said will be officially crowned queen during the royal coronation later this spring.

"I've known them all my life."

Speaking of the king, Fergie said, "I've always adored him all my life… I believe that he is an extraordinary person."

At the time of her interview, Fergie revealed invitations for the coronation had not been sent out, so she was unsure if she would be included in the historic day.