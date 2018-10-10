It’ll be another wedding on the books for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The adorable eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially been named as page boy and bridesmaid in Friday's royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

On Wednesday, Eugenie, who is William’s cousin, officially announced her list of bridesmaids, page boys, as well as the couple’s best man and maid of honor.

For the special occasion, Brooksbank has selected his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, to be his best man and Eugenie, of course, has followed suit by selecting her sister, Princess Beatrice, to be her maid of honor. Accompanying the news were several sweet throwback photos of the couple and their siblings to mark the special occasion.

George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, aren’t the only royal names on the list. Savannah and Isla Philips, the daughters of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, are also bridesmaids. Savannah famously made headlines at this year’s Trooping the Colour when she silenced her cousin George by putting her hands over his mouth.

The adorable Mia Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, will also serve as a bridesmaid.

This is the fourth wedding that Charlotte and George have had roles for in just the past two years. They first served as bridesmaid and pageboy in their Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews back in May 2017. Then this past May, they held the same roles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, which also took place in Windsor, England.

Just last month, the cuties participated in the wedding of Kate Middleton’s good friend, Sophie Carter.

