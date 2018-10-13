Expand / Collapse search
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding reception details revealed

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
Princess Eugenie and now-husband Jack Brooksbank's wedding festivities didn't end at St. George's Chapel. The newlyweds continued to celebrate their union with a royal luncheon hosted by the Queen.

On Friday afternoon, following the royal couple's fairy tale ride in a classic carriage through the streets of Windsor, the wedding festivities continued at St. George's Hall Grand Reception Room where the Queen hosted a lunch celebration for the Eugenie and Brooksbank's 800 guests.

According to People, the royal wedding lunch was attended by family members including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with more of the couple's wedding guests who enjoyed finger food and Champagne.

The wedding cake created by Sophie Cabot for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank is seen at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Matt Crossick/Pool via AP)

Later on in the reception, the couple reportedly did the ceremonial first cut of their five-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake before making their rounds and catching up with friends and family in attendance.

Eugenie's father and Prince Charles brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, toasted the newlyweds with a speech and reportedly poked fun as his new son-in-law, gaining laughs from the guests.

Princess Eugenie of York, right, and Jack Brooksbank travel from St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding told People. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”

Brooksbank was also said to give a speech thanking friends and family for attending the wedding.

Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank, watched by Princess Beatrice, leave Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018 after their wedding for an evening reception at the Royal Lodge. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP)

After the reception, similar to Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and her new husband rode off into the sunset in a swanky gunmetal-colored Aston Martin DB10 sedan. The slick vehicle was one of eight models for the 2015 007 film "Spectre."

Aston Martin wished the newlyweds well in a special tweet on its official Twitter account that read, "Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Leaving Windsor Castle in the Aston Martin DB10, built especially for James Bond. #RoyalWedding #AstonMartin #DB10 @007."

