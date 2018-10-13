Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding reception details revealed

Princess Eugenie and now-husband Jack Brooksbank's wedding festivities didn't end at St. George's Chapel. The newlyweds continued to celebrate their union with a royal luncheon hosted by the Queen.

On Friday afternoon, following the royal couple's fairy tale ride in a classic carriage through the streets of Windsor, the wedding festivities continued at St. George's Hall Grand Reception Room where the Queen hosted a lunch celebration for the Eugenie and Brooksbank's 800 guests.

According to People, the royal wedding lunch was attended by family members including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with more of the couple's wedding guests who enjoyed finger food and Champagne.

Later on in the reception, the couple reportedly did the ceremonial first cut of their five-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake before making their rounds and catching up with friends and family in attendance.

Eugenie's father and Prince Charles brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, toasted the newlyweds with a speech and reportedly poked fun as his new son-in-law, gaining laughs from the guests.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding told People. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”

Brooksbank was also said to give a speech thanking friends and family for attending the wedding.

After the reception, similar to Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and her new husband rode off into the sunset in a swanky gunmetal-colored Aston Martin DB10 sedan. The slick vehicle was one of eight models for the 2015 007 film "Spectre."

Aston Martin wished the newlyweds well in a special tweet on its official Twitter account that read, "Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Leaving Windsor Castle in the Aston Martin DB10, built especially for James Bond. #RoyalWedding #AstonMartin #DB10 @007."