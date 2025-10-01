Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's former butler calls Buckingham Palace the 'gin palace' in explosive new book

Paul Burrell reveals palace staff smuggled alcohol in electric kettles and tonic bottles for secret parties

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published | Updated
close
King Charles’ late-night whiskey nightcap revealed by royal author Video

King Charles’ late-night whiskey nightcap revealed by royal author

Valentine Low has written a new book, "Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street." Low spoke to Fox News Digital about how the monarch won’t pass up a good dram.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

To Princess Diana’s former butler, Buckingham Palace was the "gin palace," where the drinks never stopped flowing.

Paul Burrell, who served at the royal residence for 11 years before moving to Kensington Palace, has written a new book, "The Royal Insider." In it, he said that gallons of gin were consumed every week, "some legitimately, some not."

"I quickly became familiar with the ingenious ways in which the household smuggled booze for their soirées," he wrote, as quoted by The Sun. "I would be ordered by senior members of staff to empty a screw-top tonic water bottle each night and fill it with gin for them to use for parties in their rooms."

PRINCE PHILIP’S NOTORIOUS STRAIGHT TALK AND UNFILTERED OPINIONS WERE FEARED BY PALACE STAFF: ROYAL BUTLER

Paul Burrell walking behind a smiling Princess Diana.

Paul Burrell (left) with Diana, Princess of WalesAug. 10, 1997. He has written a new book titled "The Royal Insider." (Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

"Footmen could be seen carrying Russell Hobbs electric kettles around the palace, not full of water but full of gin," he added.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that palace aides weren’t the only ones who loved their libations behind closed doors.

"It was an open secret that the Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth II’s mother) enjoyed ‘a tipple,’ according to her biographer William Shawcross," Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "She enjoyed ceaseless social rounds and, reportedly, a gin and Dubonnet at noon, red wine at lunch, a martini in the evening and pink champagne after dinner."

WATCH: KING CHARLES’ LATE-NIGHT WHISKEY NIGHTCAP REVEALED BY ROYAL AUTHOR

King Charles’ late-night whiskey nightcap revealed by royal author Video

"Queen Elizabeth was known to be partial to a gin and Dubonnet, which was her favorite cocktail," he shared. "Princess Margaret was especially fond of Famous Grouse whiskey. It has also been reported that Princess Catherine enjoys an evening gin and tonic. Meghan Markle famously named her blog The Tig after Tignanello, her favorite wine."

In 2021, a family friend told People magazine that Prince William is known for bringing his wife, Kate Middleton, a classic gin and tonic after putting their three young children to bed.

"They look after each other, but in different ways," the friend said.

Kate Middleton sipping a cocktail.

Kate Middleton is seen here sipping on an alcohol-free drink in 2012. It's been reported that after her three kids go to bed, Prince William likes to prepare her a classic gin and tonic to wind down. (Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Occasionally, Kate craves something sweeter, British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"Princess Catherine always liked vodka, passion fruit and raspberry liqueur, which is much sweeter than most drinks," Fordwich said. "She even finishes it off with a dash of champagne. It was served at her wedding to Prince William."

Even health-conscious King Charles won’t pass up a good dram.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King Charles smelling a glass of whisky.

King Charles is seen here taking part in a whiskey tasting while visiting the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in Scotland on Oct. 16, 2018. The distillery is located next to Balmoral Castle. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Charles is a man of healthy habits," Valentine Low, author of "Power and the Palace," told Fox News Digital. "He skips lunch. He has a very light breakfast. But a government minister, Michael Gove, once told me how he went on a trip on the royal train with the then-Prince Charles. In the evening, he was summoned for a nightcap with Charles and was offered a very good malt whiskey — a glass of Laphroaig."

"They had a nice chat about all sorts of things, including government policies," Low said. "And then, at the end of that nightcap, he realized it was time to go when there was a discreet knock at the door.

An aerial view of Buckingham Palace

Paul Burrell called Buckingham Palace the "gin palace" because palace aides reportedly loved to secretly indulge. Royal experts spoke to Fox News Digital about senior members of the House of Windsor and their own drinking habits. (Pawel Libera/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"The next morning, he was invited to have breakfast with Charles. But before he went, Charles’ private secretary suggested he might want a ‘big boy’s breakfast’ beforehand. So, he joined the private secretary for eggs, bacon and toast. Then he went to see Charles, who offered his own breakfast — a small glass of healthy juice and a few nuts and seeds."

King Charles making a toast while holding a golden cup.

According to author Valentine Low, King Charles enjoys a "healthy juice" in the morning. (Toby Melville-Pool/Getty Images)

"He had two breakfasts that day," Low added.

Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the monarch, 76, is known to be a "lighter drinker" who occasionally prefers a martini "meticulously prepared with equal parts gin and vermouth." 

When it came to his mother, the late queen, Fordwich said she favored Dubonnet and gin before lunch, wine with her meal and a dry martini in the evening. Sometimes she would indulge in champagne at night. The routine echoed the Queen Mother’s.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Queen Elizabeth giving a toast wearing her jewels.

In the evenings, Queen Elizabeth would occasionally indulge in a glass of champagne, multiple reports revealed. She is seen here enjoying some bubbly in Warsaw, Poland, circa 1996. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Reports said the queen preferred Bollinger champagne, which has held a royal warrant since 1884. Her husband, Prince Philip, was more of a no-frills drinker.

Prince Philip drinking a pint of beer.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, refreshes himself with a beer during a carriage driving event, circa 1980. (Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)

"Prince Philip would not often drink wine at banquets, preferring a bottle of beer instead," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. 

Philip's drink of choice was Boddingtons Bitter.

The royals could generally handle their alcohol — except for one senior member.

Prince William holding a pint of beer while Kate Middleton smiles with glee.

Kate Middleton looks on as Prince William enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to Empire Music Hall Belfast on Feb. 27, 2019. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Prince William, rather admirably in my opinion, has the nickname ‘One Pint Willy,’" said Fordwich. "It refers to his low alcohol tolerance, compared to the rather robust drinking habits of the rest of the royal family."

The nickname was given to William by former rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to the prince’s cousin Zara. He revealed it in 2023 on Rob Burrow's podcast.

"He's not the best of drinkers," said Tindall at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince William holding a cocktail shaker.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, makes a cocktail as he visits the Trademarket outdoor market on Oct. 6, 2022, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

But in his younger days, William had more stamina, said Fordwich.

"He enjoyed a kamikaze shot [during his clubbing days]," she said. "It combines vodka, lime juice and triple sec."

Princess Diana giggling while holding a glass.

Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Christie's pre-auction party, circa 1997. The royal was known for being a fan of white wine and peach Bellinis at social events. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

His late mother, Diana, broke from the mold and didn’t have a regular drinking ritual. She was said to enjoy white wine, particularly Chablis, and peach Bellinis at social events.

Prince Harry spitting champagne at Nacho Figueras.

Prince Harry sprays his pal Nacho Figueras with champagne he drank from a trophy at The Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic in New York, circa 2009. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

In 2019, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reported that Prince Harry, who was once known for knocking back vodka Red Bull chasers at nightclubs, had adopted a healthier lifestyle thanks to his wife. Today, he reportedly starts his day with a green juice.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue