Princess Diana 'wanted to see her boys,' said pal about the royal’s last phone call before her tragic death

Richard Kay is speaking out about Princess Diana’s last phone call.

The longtime royal reporter and friend of the late princess is opening up in a new documentary titled "Diana," which is airing Thursday night in the U.K.

Kay said he spoke to the 36-year-old shortly before her death in 1997. Diana died from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

"The police said that the last call she made was to me," said Kay, as quoted by U.K.’s Mirror.

Kay said that the royal was "in quite a good place" but "she wanted to come back and see her boys."

At the time of her death, Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12 respectively.

According to the outlet, Kay said Diana was very eager to embark on the next chapter of her life.

"She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different," he recalled. "To explore a different kind of royalty."

Harry previously recalled the last phone call he had with his mother in the ITV and HBO documentary "Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy," which aired in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

The brothers admitted that their last phone with Diana was brief. At the time, the siblings were eager to get back to playing with their cousins at Balmoral, their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish retreat.

"If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her," said Harry, as quoted by People magazine.

"There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around, and we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making," Harry added.

The brothers are expected to reunite on July 1 at Kensington Palace for the unveiling of a statue in honor of their mother. The date would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

On June 4, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother whose family nickname is Lilibet and his late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.