Princess Diana would be ‘in complete favor’ of Prince Harry’s California move, had her own eye on Malibu: pal

Princess Diana loved her sons so "passionately" that she would have approved Prince Harry’s move to California.

On Tuesday, the late royal’s voice coach told Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales had her "eye on a property" in Malibu, Calif., shortly before her sudden death in 1997 at age 36.

"She was talking about buying a property in Malibu [saying] that would be ‘really great’ for the boys to have freedom so that they could surf," Stewart Pearce explained. "Because they’re both very sporty, you know, but they could surf, they could rollerblade, they could Frisbee. So, she’d be in complete favor [of Harry’s move]."

The English author recently wrote a book titled "Diana: The Voice of Change," which details how she wanted to use her voice to shake up the monarchy and make a positive change in the world. Pearce believes Diana’s youngest son, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle, 39, are doing just that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"They’re really taking on so much of what her legacy is, to bring liberation to the disenfranchised, the disassociated, the LGBTQ+ community, [the] Black Lives Matter [and] Me Too [movements]," Pearce explained. "All of this is within the understanding of what liberation she wanted to bring about in the sense of using her position as an egalitarian or humanitarian role because people looked on her as being of iconic status the most."

"[Diana] wanted to use that position in a really positive way to say, ‘Look, if I can support this, then there’s no reason why the collective can’t move into support of this very genuine, authentic, integral process that brings about the liberation of the human spirit,'" he added.

Pearce also noted that Diana would have been proud of Harry for shedding light on mental health issues, as well as the struggles of navigating royal life.

"I feel, as you know, that [the couple's] voice is a voice of liberation and they’re doing exactly what Diana would’ve wanted them to do," Pearce told the outlet. "There’s still a lot of upset over Harry’s interaction [during his CBS tell-all], moving into mindfulness and all the mental health issues that he’s exposing. There’s a lot in the contempt in the collective shatter that needs to be expressed. Our work is all about expressing it. So we move kneeling."

Back in 2019, Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell told Fox News the princess was considering moving across the pond.

The 63-year-old served as a footman to Queen Elizabeth II before he began working for the Princess of Wales in 1987 until her passing.

"She turned her search to America," he claimed at the time. "Ironically, we had the plans for a house on the west coast of America in Malibu. It used to be owned by Blake Edwards and [his wife] Julie Andrews. We had the plans for that house, and we dedicated the rooms to William and Harry and the princess. Myself and my wife and the children were going to live above the house. So her future was turning towards America."

"And I do believe wholeheartedly that Meghan will want to bring up her children as half American, so they will need a place here," added Burrell. "It wouldn’t surprise me if they bought a place in the United States."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.



Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.



Winfrey, 67, and Harry collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental-health series "The Me You Can’t See."

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.