Princess Diana hushing Prince Harry in resurfaced video clip causes social media frenzy: 'This is adorable'

An unearthed video clip of the late Princess Diana scolding a young Prince Harry to act accordingly is sending social media into a frenzy.

The video, shared by the Duchess of Sussex Instagram fan page on Monday, is taken from a documentary that aired on NBC in 2017, according to the Daily Mail.

In the early 90s footage, Diana is being interviewed by her voice coach, Peter Settelen, as Harry, now 35, is heard off-camera answering, “Yes, me!” after his mother is asked if she had met anyone who had “touched her heart quite a lot recently.”

PRINCESS DIANA SHOULD NOT HAVE DIED FROM CAR CRASH INJURY, EXPERT SAYS

However, Harry’s cheeky response didn’t go over too well with Diana -- who would have been in her 30s at the time. The royal mother, still keeping her composure, issues a stern warning to her youngest son.

“Harry, shush,” Diana warns as a young Prince William is heard piggybacking on his mother’s request, adding: “Yes, Harry, shush!”

Pressing on in her interview response, Diana continued: “I came across a great many people who um…” before adding: “I can’t even string my words together!”

PRINCE WILLIAM SAYS LOSING HIS MOTHER PRINCESS DIANA AT A YOUNG AGE WAS ‘A PAIN LIKE NO OTHER PAIN’

Settelen then says to the Princess: “Well it’s hard, you’ve got two of the most impossible people sitting next to us," making reference to her sons.

“It’s all right, it’s all good practice,” Settelen added.

A clearly irritated Diana laughs before issuing her final warning: “Harry shush, just sit. Just sit!”

Fans fawned over Harry’s innocent humor and praised Diana in the video, which had been viewed more than 67,000 times on Instagram as of Tuesday night.

“Oh my gosh! This is adorable! 'Me,'" wrote one commenter, while another echoed the sentiment, adding: “The one and only Harry.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another fan said: “Love this. Good mama. Ha! Wish I could have seen Harry in this clip,” as another mother quipped: “This interview is every work-from-home momma trying to have a conference call.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris. She was 36.