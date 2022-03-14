Princess Charlene of Monaco returns home to Prince Albert and their two children following medical saga

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Charlene of Monaco has officially returned home.

A statement issued by the palace to Fox News Digital on Monday revealed that the 44-year-old has reunited with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, and their two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

"As a result of Princess Charlene’s encouraging recovery and Her doctors’ approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side," the statement read.

"Consequently Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones," it shared. "The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments."

"As soon as Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques," the message continued. "In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as She still needs peace and calm. The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected."

The statement noted that the couple was "pleased" to share the news. The announcement was also revealed on Albert’s 64th birthday.

Charlene’s return to Monaco is the latest update in her ongoing medical saga. Last May, the princess became ill during what was supposed to be a 10-day visit to her home country of South Africa. Instead, complications from a previous ENT procedure grounded Charlene for six months.

After several corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse, Charlene returned to Monaco in November. But shortly after she landed, the princess experienced signs of emotional and physical exhaustion. After consulting her doctors and family, Charlene decided to seek medical treatment. It was ultimately determined that Charlene would seek treatment in a facility outside of Monaco. Reports have speculated that the facility was in Switzerland.

Throughout her health journey, Charlene kept closely connected with her family with the help of daily phone and video calls, People magazine reported. The outlet noted that at least one family visit was held during the holidays and Albert has privately visited his wife on several occasions since then.

In September, Albert slammed rumors spread by tabloids that the marriage had been in trouble.

"She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff!" he told People at the time. "She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends."

"It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection [and] all these medical complications arose," Albert shared at the time. "She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

Albert admitted to the outlet that he "probably should have addressed" the gossip sooner.

"But I was concentrating on taking care of the kids," he said. "And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you’re constantly [responding], you’re wasting your time… Of course, it affects her, of course, it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental… We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot."

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.