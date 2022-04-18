Princess Charlene of Monaco appears in Easter photo with her family following medical saga

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Charlene of Monaco, who was long separated from her husband Prince Albert and their children following months of health woes, celebrated Easter with her family.

On Sunday, the Monaco Palace released a portrait of the prince and princess with 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella alongside a bunny and a basket for the holiday.

"Happy Easter," Charlene, 44, captioned the family photo on her Instagram account.

In another photo, the family can be seen at Easter service at the palace’s private chapel with Père Penzo, the palace chaplain.

The photo was published hours after Albert was released from quarantine after testing positive a second time for COVID-19. The 64-year-old was spotted at the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis finals.

"Having just been diagnosed negative with a PCR COVID-19 screening test, H.S.H. Prince Albert II is able to resume all of His activities just today," read a statement from the palace sent to Fox News Digital. "Complying with the health rules in force after being tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and although asymptomatic, H.S.H. the Prince had had to self-isolate and work remotely in liaison permanently with the members of His cabinet, His government as well as with His close associates."

While Charlene returned to Monaco in early March, she has not been seen publicly and has not resumed her official functions.

"As a result of Princess Charlene’s encouraging recovery and Her doctors’ approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side," the statement read at the time of her arrival.

"Consequently Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones," it shared. "The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments."

"As soon as Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques," the message continued. "In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as She still needs peace and calm, the Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected."

The statement noted that the couple was "pleased" to share the news. The announcement was also revealed on Albert’s 64th birthday.

Last May, the princess became ill during what was supposed to be a 10-day visit to her home country of South Africa. Instead, complications from a previous ENT procedure grounded Charlene for six months.

After several corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse, Charlene returned to Monaco in November. But shortly after she landed, the princess experienced signs of emotional and physical exhaustion. After consulting her doctors and family, Charlene decided to seek medical treatment. It was ultimately determined that Charlene would seek treatment in a facility outside of Monaco. Reports have speculated that the facility was in Switzerland.

Throughout her health journey, Charlene kept closely connected with her family with the help of daily phone and video calls, People magazine reported. The outlet noted that at least one family visit was held during the holidays and Albert has privately visited his wife on several occasions since then.

In September, Albert slammed rumors spread by tabloids that the marriage had been in trouble.

"She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff!" he told the outlet at the time. "She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends."

"It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection [and] all these medical complications arose," Albert shared at the time. "She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

Albert admitted that he "probably should have addressed" the gossip sooner.

"But I was concentrating on taking care of the kids," he said. "And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you’re constantly [responding], you’re wasting your time… Of course, it affects her, of course, it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental… We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot."

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.