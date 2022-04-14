Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Albert of Monaco has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time.

In March 2020, the royal was the first head of state to publicly announce he contracted the coronavirus. The 64-year-old spent two weeks in isolation at the time.

"The Prince’s Palace announces that H.S.H. Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement sent to Fox News Digital read on Thursday.

"He is asymptomatic and his state of health is not a cause of any concern," the statement shared. "He continues to work remotely and remains in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government, as well with his close collaborators."

PRINCESS CHARLENE OF MONACO RETURNS HOME TO PRINCE ALBERT AND THEIR TWO CHILDREN FOLLOWING MEDICAL SAGA

"This period of isolation will be adapted to the health measures in force," the statement concluded.

The prince was expected to be in New York City on Wednesday to attend the Stony Brook Gala. He was to be honored for his work involving ocean conservation and sustainability. He went on to appear virtually at the event to make special remarks. His cousin, J.B. Kelly, served as his replacement.

On March 29, Albert traveled to London for Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey. He was one of many European royals who appeared at the Service of Thanksgiving. Several senior members of the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, were also in attendance.

On April 8, Albert was seen at a basketball game between Monaco and Alba Berlin in Monte Carlo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In December 2020, Albert told People magazine he endured the long-term effects of the virus. While he described his initial infection as "a very mild case," he suffered "moments of marked fatigue" that lasted long after his diagnosis.

"Immediately after my quarantine, I felt better, but I still didn’t feel quite right," Albert admitted at the time.

Albert revealed that the regular episodes of intermittent fatigue "absolutely lasted into June."

"Not every day, but two, three times a week," he clarified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal," Albert recalled. "It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you’ve done too much or when you’re coming off an illness. The virus stays with you quite a while."

Albert is the second child of Princess Grace – formerly Grace Kelly – and Prince Rainier of Monaco. Albert became a five-time Olympic bobsledder and in recent years has been a global environmental campaigner.

Fluent in English and French, Albert graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts with a degree in political science in 1981, and is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

He and his wife, the former Charlene Wittstock, have twin children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.