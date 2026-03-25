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Former Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice 'distraught’ as Epstein files name her parents, fuel marriage rumors: expert

Princess Beatrice is reportedly 'deeply worried' as she tries to support her father without alienating the royal family

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
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Prince William saw former Prince Andrew as entitled, urged exile: author Video

Prince William saw former Prince Andrew as entitled, urged exile: author

Author Russell Myers told Fox News Digital Prince William warned the monarchy faced lasting damage if Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remained, citing the BBC "Newsnight "interview. Myers is the author of a new book, "William and Catherine."

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Princess Beatrice is said to be privately struggling as she attempts to navigate the ongoing scandals surrounding her parents.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duke and Duchess of York, appeared in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Jan. 30 release of files related to the investigation of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Neither has been charged, and being named does not indicate wrongdoing.

"The reality is Princess Beatrice is under a lot of pressure at the moment," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "She’s trying to support her father without annoying the royal family, especially her cousin and heir to the throne, Prince William."

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Princess Beatrice sitting inside a car wearing all black and looking serious.

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York follows by car the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on Sept. 19, 2022. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images)

"Secondly, it is rumored that her mother wishes to move to Portugal," Turner noted.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also told Fox News Digital that Beatrice is "deeply worried and distraught about her wider family life."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the back of a car after release

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Feb. 19, 2026. (Reuters/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

"She can’t come to terms with negative revelations, which have certainly taken a toll," Chard claimed.

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Turner and Chard’s statements came shortly after a source close to Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, told People magazine that any rumors about marital woes between them are "complete nonsense."

On March 22, the Mail on Sunday reported that there was a "distance" between the couple amid the ongoing scandals surrounding Beatrice's parents.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looking concerned outside of church.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. The ex-Duchess of York's whereabouts are currently unknown. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"The source close to Beatrice and Edoardo stating any marital difficulties between the couple are 'complete nonsense' is a traditional 'never complain, never explain' royal message to be communicated to the world," said Turner.

Princess Beatrice walking alongside her husband Edoardo Mozzi on Christmas Day.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Hopefully Edoardo is supporting Beatrice at this time of great strain as rumors abound," he said. "One fact to consider is who is spreading these rumors and who may want to attack Beatrice right now with gossip and innuendo. One theory is that some powerful person is … sending a warning sign that if she supports her family, more attacks on her marriage could follow."

Beatrice, 37, and Mozzi, 42, married in 2020 and share two children. The Mail on Sunday reported that while Beatrice has been quietly supporting her parents, Mozzi has immersed himself in work as a property developer.

Princess Beatrice in a checkered round hat that sits upon her head and a camel colored coat

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. (Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through," a source told the outlet.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi posing together during St. Patrick's Day.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Cheltenham Festival on March 14, 2024, in Cheltenham, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Beatrice is quite different from her sister, Princess Eugenie. She really wants to, almost naively, see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths — that is why she was blind to her father’s behavior, and the same is true of her belief in Edo."

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Princess Beatrice looks to her husband Edward Mapelli during Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi are parents to daughters Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel," the source said. "Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away."

A close-up of Edoardo Mozzi in Cheltenham, United Kingdom.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is descended from Italian nobility. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Days after the DOJ’s Epstein file release, Mozzi recapped his work trip to Miami and Palm Beach in an Instagram video.

"He’s really worried his in-laws will affect his business," the source told the outlet, noting that his Banda Property "has been taking off lately, and he’s found some great investors among the wealthy Cotswolds set. But it’s taking up a lot of his time and energy. He’s all about himself at the moment. You have to feel for Beatrice."

Princess Eugenie wearing a grey coat next to Princess Beatrice in a navy blue coat

Princess Beatrice shares a close bond with her sister, Princess Eugenie. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"There’s been distance between them with his much-increased work travel lately, which he has been posting out [on social media] heavily in a way he didn’t before," added another source to the outlet.

Edoardo Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson standing together in formal wear at the Royal Ascot.

From left: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson attend the Royal Ascot on June 19, 2024, in Ascot, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

"My sources say Beatrice’s relationship with her husband, Edoardo, is frayed," Chard said. "Others have said it is in tatters over the scandals. It is said he is keeping his distance from any further drama … He is worried his business will be negatively affected."

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Wedding portrait of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17, 2020, in Windsor. (Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi via AP)

But not everyone agrees. Royal commentator Meredith Constant pointed out to Fox News Digital that as Andrew lies low, the British media has begun scrutinizing the York sisters.

"Andrew news has gone cold recently," Constant said. "The focus has moved to his daughters. In an attempt to find something to talk about, outlets have moved on to their marriages. Edo has business in other countries. I don’t think his time in Florida would be reported on if outlets weren’t looking for signs that there’s trouble in paradise."

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness." (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I also find it hard to believe that Edo is now concerned about how his father-in-law impacts his business," said Constant. 

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose on the red carpet.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Pérignon 'Assemblage' exhibition on July 10, 2019, in London. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

"He married Beatrice in 2020; that was after the disastrous ‘Newsnight’ interview where he claimed he didn’t sweat and therefore couldn't have danced with [Epstein accuser] Virginia [Giuffre], well past his time as U.K. Trade Envoy, which has always been shrouded in scandal."

"The only thing that’s new here is the appearance of accountability and the rumors that William asked his cousins to submit to a financial audit," Constant added.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor smiling outside a church at Prince William while the prince looks annoyed in a dark suit.

The former Prince Andrew (left) and his nephew Prince William attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. William and his wife Catherine have been "deeply concerned" by the revelations linking Andrew to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Kensington Palace said on Feb. 9, 2026. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A source told People that Andrew’s daughters have been prioritizing their families. Both women are mothers of young children.

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A close-up of the York sisters looking stern wearing all black.

Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie are seen at the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. The sisters are now faced with the fallout of their father's arrest. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

"They’re like a locked ship right now," a friend told the outlet.

"They are tarnished by this," said royal author Ingrid Seward. "It has affected their lives a great deal."

Beatrice and Mozzi were also spotted together at a birthday party on March 20 in London. The photographs were published by the Daily Mail.

Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie, and Prince Andrew standing and talking at Wellington Arch.

Princess Beatrice's relationship with her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is said to be complicated, but not broken. (Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images)

Sources agreed that Mozzi has been prioritizing his future. The eldest son of Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi will one day inherit his family’s ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palazzo in northern Italy, People reported. He launched Banda, a property development and interior design company, in his early 20s.

The royals will also focus on following the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra — "keep calm and carry on."

A close-up of Queen Elizabeth wearing a green suit with a matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022 at age 96. It's been said that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was the queen's favorite son. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"We’re moving into a busy season for the royal family," said Constant. "King Charles’ big U.S. visit is next month. Then we have events like the Royal Maundy Service at Easter, the RHS Garden Party, Trooping the Colour and more. They would not want the focus on Andrew or his immediate family. They will be doing everything to contain any potentially negative stories."

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Princess Beatrice smiling in a lab coat.

Princess Beatrice, Patron of Borne, during a visit to the Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, to learn more about the charity's groundbreaking work to prevent premature birth. The photo was taken on Nov. 10, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich previously claimed to Fox News Digital that the York sisters have been struggling with their disgraceful father’s explosive arrest, which took place on Feb. 19, his 66th birthday. The whereabouts of their mother are also currently unknown. Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for Ferguson, 66, for comment.

"While both daughters were loyal to their parents, they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail, given even their maiden York name is so toxic," said Fordwich.

A close-up of Princess Eugenie walking in the snow ahead of her sister Princess Beatrice and father ex-Prince Andrew.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be leaning on each other. (Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

"They have been understandably distressed by the Epstein file contents regarding both their parents, but will no doubt create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately," Fordwich said. "They now have tough decisions to make. All children faced with the despicable behavior of their parents have to make such a choice."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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