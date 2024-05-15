Prince's 'Purple Rain' house in Minneapolis to welcome visitors in honor of film's 40th anniversary

Coming this summer, you can spend a night in the house once belonging to the legendary performer Prince.

Beginning in August, in honor of the 40th anniversary of Prince's iconic "Purple Rain" film, guests will be able to stay in his Minneapolis home featured in the movie.

Prince bought the home in 2015, and it has been closed to the public.

Until now.

With your stay, you'll spend the night in The Kid's bedroom, according to the Airbnb listing, where Prince himself spent a lot of time composing tracks to rock out to.

You'll also get a private tour of the house, filled with items that belonged to Prince. Of course, the stay will be made complete with plenty of "rare Prince tracks."

"For the first time ever, celebrate the life and music of our friend and The Revolution’s legendary frontman, Prince, by staying at the actual Purple Rain house from the film," the Airbnb listing reads. "Enjoy an intimate tour, groove to some rare Prince songs, and get some sleep in The Kid’s bedroom. Wear your finest purple fits, and when you step into history, feel free to unleash your royal rockstar. Stay tuned."

The stay is hosted by Prince's Revolution bandmates Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman.

This booking is part of Airbnb's new "Icons program," which provides guests with "extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s greatest names in music, film, TV, art, sports and more," according to Airbnb. Kevin Hart and Doja Cat are both hosting experiences in the coming months.

The process of landing a booking with one of these unique experiences is based on luck. The steps, according to Airbnb, are to choose dates, add guests and answer a question about why you want to go.

Then, Airbnb will randomly choose a set of potential guests and review their answers, looking for "unique perspectives and connections to the icon." After that is when select guests will be invited to book the experience.

The Prince Airbnb experience celebrates the 40th anniversary of his beloved film. The 1984 "Purple Rain" movie earned Prince an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song Score.