Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries won’t 'damage the monarchy' despite nasty allegations: expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prove there are only two people who cannot be trusted, and they are … Markle and Harry.

If you recall, the hapless duo failed to mention that they lied openly to the world's press about their inclusion in the gossip book – "Finding Freedom" – of which was highlighted in British Courts when Markle "forgot" she had sent numerous tips and help to the authors of the book.

Then, when expecting the first child Archie, Markle repeatedly lied, even claiming, as Harry did, that they were at the hospital, when in reality they were back home with child. Why? Well, watching this farce, it was because they had decided to sell everything, and I mean everything.

Markle, of course, famously said she did not want to serve up her children, yet was happy to show off every aspect, for that one vital thing, Netflix cash. The whole show was simply boring. I mean, real people now are going through a crisis with cost of living, rising rents, and this should have been a great fun show – a love story maybe – but no, we had Harry ramping up his fear about his elder brother Prince William actually shouting at him.

Like no cue dramatic music with no substance, and then Harry proudly showing his text on his phone to Markle like a schoolboy who has been told off – was this the best they could serve up?

It goes to show that the director Liz Garbus had nothing to work with, and even she must have reached for the dump switch on the edit keyboard on so many occasions. The problem they have with it is that with all reality TV, it shows who you are, and while Markle almost passed out with yet another elusive text from pop superstar Beyoncé, who proclaimed, according to her, that she was leading the fight.

I know -- but hey, she was like a teenager who has just received a cameo from a fan I mean really. The set-up of Harry with glasses and Markle sitting working in the "office" yet again doing what? We were never really explained. As I say, Liz must have earned her money because it went on and on and on.

Markle you see, is a liar. Yes, I have said it. She lies on TV and thinks no one will remember. I mean the story about her and her mother Doria sitting all alone in green like the friendless one at the wedding no one wants to sit with, revealing she had no idea – in the journey to the wedding chapel – that the 15-minute car journey was lined with people all clapping and cheering.

She thought this was "crazy," yet she lied on-camera again about the secret wedding she and Prince Harry had with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, a claim he had to deny on camera, yet she called the wedding a spectacle. Do you see where this is going?

What you can surmise from this also is that Harry and Markle scour the social media platforms looking to be offended, because in reality there is nothing for them to do. Netflix did not want her show, and he has nothing really coming up, so what else is there left apart from fake awards and playing victims?

The royals were set to be shocked at this documentary but in reality, there was nothing served up other than tedium that even most ardent royal fans would be left withered with, and people ask will this damage the monarchy? Are you serious? If anything, this will help them thrive, as they now know what a toxic mess these two were to the whole episode of royal life.

One person who has not come out well over this is Princess Eugenie. Caught up and agreeing to be featured on camera given the dire situation with her father Prince Andrew is not the best move, yet it has shown the U.K. people that she has taken a side, and it’s something they won’t like. As I said, maybe if her mother Sarah Ferguson and father had a clean slate then things would be rather different.

Weird claims that a cabin crew member thanked Markle for her "service" and the virtually unknown actress Abigail only show that they truly have no one of any substance willing to go on-camera to back them up. They had to include Oprah Winfrey, but really no great big-hitters.

The reason why? Many celebrities are hopeful they will or may get an invitation to the bigger deal, King Charles III's coronation, so you can see why they won’t get involved in this low-grade production. Poor Eugenie, I mean what next?

Harry has one big problem and that is he loathes that fact he is not seen as number one, forever in the shadow of his elder brother and his wife Catherine. Propped up by Markle and her delusions that she was an actress – debatable – and her standing in royal life, Harry more than her has shown how unhinged he really is and, when you look closely into his eyes, a very unhappy man.

This docu-reality TV series will do nothing to make him any happier, but force him once again to be left alone, friendless and trapped with, some might say with his ego, and the wife called Markle. If that is what he aimed to do then he has achieved that.

Last night in London, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with King Charles and senior members of the royal family, hosted the carol service devised by Catherine, and to be shown on national television on Christmas Eve. The whole show will be dedicated to our late monarch Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years of dedicated service.

Now that really is a show worth tuning in for in these hardened times. The whole service will be to show forgiveness and looking towards others.

Maybe Harry and Markle might like to switch that on and look at just what a sad mess they produced, and learn that sometimes in life it really is best to keep quiet, think of others and above all, lose the ego, but then how much would Netflix have paid for that?