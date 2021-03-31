Prince William 'struggling' not to share his story after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview: report

Prince William is having a hard time following his brother Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey.

Just weeks ago, Harry and Markle sat down with the "Color Purple" star to discuss their struggles since the Duchess joined the royal family.

In the sit-down, the pair made allegations of racism and turning a blind eye to mental health needs against the royal family and the Institution at large.

Since the interview first aired, it has become understood that William, 38, is not pleased with his brother and sister-in-law, who also made mention of William's wife, Kate Middleton, during the interview.

Now, a source has told Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge wants to publicly share his side of the story.

"The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately," said the insider

Furthermore, they also said that Queen Elizabeth II "thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse."

That doesn't mean William isn't antsy about responding to the claims, however.

"William is struggling to hold back," shared the source. "He wants to get his side out there."

The insider said that the mention of Middleton is his priority for wanting to speak out, as he's reportedly felt "very protective" over his wife since Markle claimed Middleton made her cry around the time of her wedding to Harry.

Additionally, the royal would like to "clear the racial allegations," said the source.

William previously responded to the claims made by his brother and sister-in-law in a public statement deemed "unusual" by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

When confronted by reporters shortly after the interview aired, William said that the royals are "very much not a racist family."

He added that, at the time, he had not yet spoken to Harry about the contents of the interview. Gayle King recently reported that the brothers have since spoken, but conversations were "not productive."