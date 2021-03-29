Kate Middleton, Prince William’s children have taken up this family favorite hobby: report

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William, have taken up a new hobby, and it’s a longtime favorite of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the Times, the trio has all been honing their horseback riding skills.

Furthermore, the outlet reports that Elizabeth, 94, has been taking a close interest in their horseback riding and she plans to take rides with them at Windsor and Balmoral in the summer.

George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, have reportedly been interested in owning ponies for some time now. George is said to have previously taken riding lessons using a Shetland pony belonging to Zara Tindall, cousin to William.

KATE MIDDLETON HAS BEEN 'A PILLAR OF STRENGTH' FOR PRINCE WILLIAM AMID PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH INTERVIEW: SOURCE

William, 38, and his wife Kate Middleton, 39, are hoping to give the kiddos a "hands-on" approach to learning to ride and care for a horse, including grooming and mucking out.

The increased interest in horseback riding also comes after the family lost their pet, a cocker spaniel named Lupo, in November.

Queen Elizabeth has been known for her affinity for horses and her skills in riding them since 1930 when she received a Shetland pony from her grandfather on her fourth birthday.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM STEP OUT TOGETHER FOLLOWING MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY INTERVIEW

Terry Pendry, the Queen's head groom and riding companion, has described her as "a fountain of knowledge in all things equine — you might say a living encyclopedia," per the outlet.

Tindall, 39, and Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne have both competed in horseback riding events at the Olympic Games.

William is fond of the sport as well, and was known to have gone fox hunting until it was banned in 2005, the Times reports. He still plays polo for charity events and is "thrilled" that his children have taken up a hobby that he enjoyed with his brother Prince Harry as children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlotte's love of horses stretches back a few years as well, as Middleton once made mention of her daughter's affinity for the animal in 2016 when meeting with Olympians.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, she "emphasized that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," according to paralympic equestrian Natasha Baker, per People magazine.