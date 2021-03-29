Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kate Middleton
Published

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s children have taken up this family favorite hobby: report

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have begun horseback riding

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 29Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William, have taken up a new hobby, and it’s a longtime favorite of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the Times, the trio has all been honing their horseback riding skills.

Furthermore, the outlet reports that Elizabeth, 94, has been taking a close interest in their horseback riding and she plans to take rides with them at Windsor and Balmoral in the summer.

George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, have reportedly been interested in owning ponies for some time now. George is said to have previously taken riding lessons using a Shetland pony belonging to Zara Tindall, cousin to William.

KATE MIDDLETON HAS BEEN 'A PILLAR OF STRENGTH' FOR PRINCE WILLIAM AMID PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH INTERVIEW: SOURCE

William, 38, and his wife Kate Middleton, 39, are hoping to give the kiddos a "hands-on" approach to learning to ride and care for a horse, including grooming and mucking out.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have reportedly taken up horsebackriding. (Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have reportedly taken up horsebackriding. (Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

The increased interest in horseback riding also comes after the family lost their pet, a cocker spaniel named Lupo, in November.

Queen Elizabeth has been known for her affinity for horses and her skills in riding them since 1930 when she received a Shetland pony from her grandfather on her fourth birthday.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM STEP OUT TOGETHER FOLLOWING MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY INTERVIEW

Terry Pendry, the Queen's head groom and riding companion, has described her as "a fountain of knowledge in all things equine — you might say a living encyclopedia," per the outlet.

Tindall, 39, and Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne have both competed in horseback riding events at the Olympic Games

In addition to George, Charlotte and Louis, royal family members like William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall have enjoyed horseback riding as well. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In addition to George, Charlotte and Louis, royal family members like William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall have enjoyed horseback riding as well. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William is fond of the sport as well, and was known to have gone fox hunting until it was banned in 2005, the Times reports. He still plays polo for charity events and is "thrilled" that his children have taken up a hobby that he enjoyed with his brother Prince Harry as children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlotte's love of horses stretches back a few years as well, as Middleton once made mention of her daughter's affinity for the animal in 2016 when meeting with Olympians.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, she "emphasized that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," according to paralympic equestrian Natasha Baker, per People magazine.

On Our Radar