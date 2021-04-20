Why Prince William is reportedly hesitant to reconcile with Prince Harry quickly

Prince Harry and Prince William’s possible reconciliation may be a slow-going process.

The two have reportedly faced a rift since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties – possibly even longer considering reports that William, 39, confronted his younger brother about the speedy rate of his relationship with Markle.

On Saturday, the pair reunited for the first time in over a year for the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh -- and it was revealed that they had a long chat, which according to a recent report, was due to William's wife Kate Middleton acting as a "peacemaker." However, the report also suggests that William wants to take things slow when it comes to patching up their relationship.

A friend of the royal family told Vanity Fair contributor and royal expert Katie Nicholl that the brothers put aside their drama for the time being at the request of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"William and other members of the family have some very strong feelings about some of the things Harry and Meghan said on Oprah and things need to be talked through, but this was not the occasion and everyone respected that," the pal said, according to Nicholl, who penned a piece for the publication. "It’s going to take more than a wake to sort things out, but this is hopefully a start."

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Markle, 39, lobbied claims of racism and overlooking mental health needs against the royal family – claims that are said to have upset William.

Another family friend claimed to Nicholl that Harry was left "out in the cold" by some family members after the interview, and when the Duke of Sussex shared details of a conversation he had with his father to Gayle King, it was allegedly "the final straw" for several others.

"Some family members cannot believe what he has done, but there is a feeling that with the Duke’s death and the family coming together, conversations need to be had," said the source.

The outlet reports that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is "desperate" to reconcile with his son, and even spent time with Harry walking through the Queen’s private gardens a day after the service.

William, on the other hand, is reportedly more hesitant to work things out with his younger brother.

"William needs to know he can trust Harry and that private conversations will stay private," the insider explained.

After Harry's conversation with Winfrey aired, he spoke with King, who conveyed publicly that it was her understanding that the father-son conversation was "not productive." The information being publicized is understood to have upset the family.

It’s unclear how long Harry will be staying in the U.K. with his family. Some suggested he would return to California as early as Monday to reunite with his pregnant wife, who was advised by her doctor not to travel to the funeral. Other reports have indicated that he’ll extend his trip through Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday.

"Harry felt terrible leaving Meghan behind, it has been a very hard week and he wants to get back to her as soon as possible," a source told the outlet.

Vanity Fair also reported that Markle watched the funeral on television and wrote a note on behalf of herself and Harry that was placed on the lawns outside St George’s Chapel alongside their wreath.

Reps for Harry declined to comment while reps for William did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.