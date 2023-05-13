Expand / Collapse search
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate King Charles' coronation with behind-the-scenes video

Prince and Princess of Wales give sneak peek into momentous day, including look inside their home at Kensington Palace

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Moment King Charles III is crowned at historic coronation

King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, in a historic coronation ceremony. (BBC via Reuters)

God save the king! 

After millions gathered worldwide to witness His Majesty King Charles III officially be crowned king of England during his coronation ceremony, last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a behind-the-scenes video of the celebration. 

Prince William and Princess Kate gave a rare glimpse into their royal life leading up to King Charles' big event.

In the nearly five-minute video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official YouTube account, clips of William and Kate showcased the royal couple in several public appearances for the jampacked weekend. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at a Buckingham Palace lunch to welcome governors-general and prime ministers. 

William and Kate were joined by King Charles as they spoke with spectators lining up to say hello.

Fans excitedly held posters and dressed in the United Kingdom flag colors to meet the royals.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and working royal family members

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured with members of the working royal family. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace)

Throughout the captivating video, several clips showed people traveling with luggage and setting up tents across London while they geared up for the coronation.

Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, are seen dressed in high regal fashion for the momentous occasion.

Prince Louis Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are all smiles inside their Kensington Palace home at a behind-the-scenes look to King Charles III's coronation. (YouTube)

The loving family is all smiles, as the video captured the royals preparing for the historic event inside their Kensington Palace home before traveling in carriages to the historic event. 

Prince William at Kensington Palace

Prince William inside Kensington Palace home at a behind-the-scenes look to King Charles III's coronation. (YouTube)

Princess Kate at coronation

Princess Kate traveling to King Charles III's coronation from Kensington Palace. (YouTube)

The big day started with King Charles and Queen Camilla making the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The procession consisted of close to 200 members of the armed forces and other members of the royal family.

Spectacular views from the balcony are seen of King Charles, Queen Camilla receiving the Royal Salute to conclude the coronation. 

They were joined by other senior members of the royal family on the balcony of the palace, where they watched the fly-pass. Dozens of aircraft from all branches of the armed forces flew over London to celebrate the coronation of the new monarch.

entire royal family on balcony

Royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Following the crowning of King Charles, flashy video clips of the coronation concert were displayed as King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a royal welcome to the throne with a star-studded lineup.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen backstage in a slow-motion clip while they prepared to greet 20,000 concertgoers. 

Princess Kate Prince George

Princess Kate and Prince George in behind-the-scenes video of the coronation. (YouTube)

William and Kate walked the red carpet with their children, as fireworks and stage lights shined brightly to close out the eventful royal weekend. 

Katy Perry at coronation concert

Katy Perry headlined King Charles III's coronation concert. (YouTube)

Headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry put on a spectacular performance at Windsor Castle.

The coronation highlight video concluded with Prince William announcing, "God save the king."

The former Prince of Wales ascended the throne in September after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died September 2022 after serving her country for 70 years. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, making Charles the longest-serving heir apparent.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

