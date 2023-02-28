Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published

Prince William and Kate Middleton secure new titles, Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting talks marriage woes

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have officially been given new royal titles. Lady Anne Glenconner, pictured with her husband Colin Tennant, opens up about her tumultuous marriage.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have officially been given new royal titles. Lady Anne Glenconner, pictured with her husband Colin Tennant, opens up about her tumultuous marriage. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Norman Potter)

‘CRYING QUIETLY TO MYSELF’ - Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting details her 34-year extramarital affair. Continue reading here… 

ROYAL REVAMP - Prince William and Kate Middleton get official new titles. Continue reading here…

Woody Harrelson hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time, earning himself a spot in the Five Timers Club.

Woody Harrelson hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time, earning himself a spot in the Five Timers Club. (Will Heath/NBC)

‘FORCED TO DO DRUGS’ - Woody Harrelson’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue about COVID sparks debate, Elon Musk says he was spot on. Continue reading here… 

SO LONG SHELTON - Blake Shelton reveals the real reason he's leaving 'The Voice.' Continue reading here…

‘STILL WORKING ON IT’ - 'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley speaks out on season 5 and Kevin Costner rumors. Continue reading here…

‘WE NEED HUMOR’ - Patrick Warburton won't apologize for 'Family Guy' role. Continue reading here…

Madonna's oldest brother Anthony Ciccone has died, according to her brother-in-law.

Madonna's oldest brother Anthony Ciccone has died, according to her brother-in-law. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Dave Henry/Instagram)

REST IN PEACE - Madonna's brother Anthony Ciccone dead, family member says. Continue reading here…

‘UNTHINKABLE LOSS’ - Hayden Panettiere and family share Jansen's cause of death at 28. Continue reading here…

‘IN MY NIGHTMARES’ - Katy Perry ‘traumatized’ ‘American Idol’ contestant with harsh critique. Continue reading here…

A ‘MAVERICK’ MEMORY - 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise admits he 'cried' over 'emotional' reunion with co-star Val Kilmer. Continue reading here…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

