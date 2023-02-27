Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Hayden Panettiere and family share Jansen's cause of death at 28: 'Unthinkable loss'

Panettiere's younger brother Jansen died Feb. 19

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
A week after the tragic passing of Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen at just 28, his family is offering insight into his legacy and what caused his death.

"Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," his family, including his famous older sister and his father and mother Skip and Lesley, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The family added, "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the statement continued. 

The Panettiere family gave tribute to their son and brother Jansen, left, while also revealing his cause of death.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE’S BROTHER JANSEN ‘SOUNDED OKAY’ ON PHONE WITH DAD BEFORE HE UNEXPECTEDLY DIED: POLICE REPORT

It is unknown if the condition was known to the family or Jansen prior to his death.

A previous report from police detailed that "there were no obvious signs of trauma."

Hayden Panettiere, left, is five years older than her brother.

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning," the family said.

"We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

In addition to acting, Jansen Panettiere, left, was also a talented artist.

The Orangetown Police Department's initial report from the scene, obtained by Fox News Digital, showed officers responded to Jansen's apartment in Nyack, New York, shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 on report of an "unresponsive male with CPR in progress." 

When officers arrived at the home, Benjamin Brown, a friend of Jansen, was performing CPR on the actor, who was laying on his back on the living room floor. Jansen was reportedly not breathing and was cold to the touch with lividity. He was pronounced dead at 5:11 p.m. by a responding EMT.

From left to right, Hayden Panettiere, Leslie Panettiere, Jansen Panettiere and Alan "Skip" Panettiere attend the wrap party for NBC's "Heroes" on April 17, 2007. 

A performer like his sister, Jansen was also a gifted artist, often sharing his work to his social media.

In recent years, Jansen had appeared on "The Walking Dead." According to his IMDB page, the late actor has several projects in production.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

