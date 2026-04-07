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Royal Families

Prince William, Kate Middleton pull back from public eye this month as ‘work-shy’ criticism lingers: experts

The royal couple has faced scrutiny over William's workload compared to King Charles and Princess Anne

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
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Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author Video

Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author

Robert Hardman, who spoke about the heir to the British throne, has written a book about his father, "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy."

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Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking a step back from the public eye this April to spend time with their children — a move that comes amid past criticism of the prince’s workload.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to scale back their schedule of royal duties in the coming weeks as their three children are on a school break, People magazine reported. The royal children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — attend Lambrook School, which ended its term on March 27. Students won’t be back in the classroom until April 22.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

KATE MIDDLETON'S HIDDEN HOBBY, LOVE FOR OUTDOORS FUELS HER 'RURAL RENAISSANCE' AND RISING POPULARITY: EXPERT

The royal family attending Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in formal wear.

From left: Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 5, 2026, in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"William and Kate have traditionally taken time off during their children’s school holidays to try to normalize their upbringing as much as they can," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"There has obviously been a lot of strain on the children’s lives due to Kate’s past cancer diagnosis. And like everyday parents, they wish to create as many positive and happy memories for the family to cherish."

Catherine Princess of Wales planting a rose at Colchester Hospital garden

Catherine, Princess of Wales, plants a rose during a visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Colchester, England, on July 2, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In January 2025, Kate announced that her cancer was officially in remission.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM 'ADAMANT' ABOUT GIVING HIS CHILDREN A NORMAL LIFE: AUTHOR

Prince William adamant about giving his children a normal life: author Video

The family may travel abroad during the break, the outlet reported. The royals were spotted skiing in the French Alps last year. They typically retreat to Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, where they spend time outdoors. 

In 2020, Kate revealed on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast that her favorite times with the family are "outside in the countryside, and we’re all filthy dirty."

"I feel the British public accepts this situation," said Turner. "The couple is known to go into the countryside, trekking through muddy forests and getting dirty. And skiing is a passion for William and Kate."

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walking on Newborough Beach

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here visiting Newborough Beach where they met the Menai Bridge Scouts and explored the beach’s wildlife habitat, circa 2019. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The timing isn’t random," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The couple typically prioritizes family time during school holidays. Their decision may subtly challenge King Charles’ work-heavy model of monarchy. However, their decision is well thought through and approved of by the king. And it’s a practical decision to ensure their children have a balanced upbringing."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the 2026 Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel on April 05, 2026, in Windsor, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Focusing on quality engagements around their children’s school breaks and prioritizing their family's needs is a balanced approach that will benefit the future of the monarchy," Chard added.

The decision also comes as William has faced scrutiny over his workload, Turner noted.

Prince William and Princess Catherine standing with President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Fairmont Windsor Park hotel.

The Prince and Princess of Wales receive President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel in Englefield Green on March 18, 2026, in Windsor, England.  (Yui Mok/Pool/Getty Images)

"William has his own plans for the future regarding work," he said. "Many royal watchers will look at it closely. He has been criticized in the past for being lazy and only performing duties he enjoys rather than the heavier workload of his father, King Charles, and his aunt Princess Anne."

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Prince William observing drone demonstration with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment, observes a drone demonstration during a visit with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford, Wiltshire, on March 26, 2026. (Justin Tallis-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Over the years, William has repeatedly drawn criticism for not taking on as many duties as other family members, earning him the label "work-shy."

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Anne, who has been crowned "the hardest-working royal" by the press, was hopeful that her nephew would pick up the slack as he prepares to be king one day. Those comments came after The Sunday Times reported that William "annoys" his aunt when it comes to their shared royal duties.

King Charles and Princess Anne on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2025 for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

King Charles and Princess Anne on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2025 for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Several unnamed sources close to Anne claimed that she wanted to see the father of three do more "bread-and-butter" royal engagements. The outlet pointed out that only the king, as well as Anne and William, conduct investitures, many of which take place at Windsor Castle.

Princess Anne walking at Windsor Castle during a state banquet

Britain's Princess Anne attends a state banquet at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle on March 18, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace at the time.

Investitures are ceremonies in which a senior royal presents medals to people recognized for their significant contributions. The ceremonies are traditionally held at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. According to the royal family’s website, there are about 30 investitures each year.

Prince William guiding Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during Christmas morning walk at Sandringham Church

From left: Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2024, in Sandringham, Norfolk.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

But Fordwich said William and Kate take a different approach to royal duties.

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Prince William and Princess Charlotte attending Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 5, 2026. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"They are approaching their royal roles in a more mission-driven manner to make a tangible difference," she said. "Prince William has spoken directly about this, as well as his determination to avoid repeating the emotionally distant upbringing usually associated with royal tradition."

"He has always relished the regular middle-class activities of Princess Catherine’s family," Fordwich said. "From the outset, he thoroughly enjoyed the normalcy of her family. He has stated on numerous occasions his desire to be family-oriented and more relatable at all the events they attend. This has been well received by the public, as reflected in their popularity in the polls."

Princess Charlotte and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge watching swimming competition at Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales watch the swimming competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

One palace insider told People magazine that William and Kate have been raising their children differently from other royals. The source said they’re leaning into Kate’s non-aristocratic upbringing.

Catherine Princess of Wales holding her hat outside Canterbury Cathedral

Catherine, Princess of Wales, holds her hat as she leaves Canterbury Cathedral after Dame Sarah Mullally was installed as the first female leader of the Church of England on March 25, 2026, in Canterbury, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the couple’s decision to scale back from royal duties this month isn’t a "crisis" as some may think.

"It’s about doing the right thing," she stressed. "Every year, they focus on family time during the Easter holiday season. Given all the issues surrounding [other family members], this is a wise move to ensure future stability. Such quality family time is extremely beneficial for the development of well-rounded, adjusted children."

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Catherine watch swimming competition at Sandwell Aquatics Centre

The Prince and Princess of Wales are joined by their only daughter Princess Catherine to watch the swimming competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that William and Kate are recognized as doting parents behind palace doors, and they have been determined to work together as a team.

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King Charles III and royal family watching RAF flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

The British royal family watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style is extremely hands-on by royal standards," she said at the time. "Those traveling with and receiving Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, have commented on their close bond and even similar mannerisms."

"Prince William craves normalcy after his tumultuous childhood," Fordwich shared. "One of the great appeals Kate had for William was her stable family. Those closest to her have always shared that she and Prince William wanted the children to live in the real world, not a gilded bubble."

Prince George, Prince William, and Prince Louis during a military procession in London

Prince William is seen here with his sons during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids."

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, walking together at Windsor Castle

From left: Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a state banquet in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on March 18, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images)

"William and Catherine have been determined that their children will have as normal an upbringing as possible and that their privacy and well-being will have a priority," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also told Fox News Digital. "This was clear from the beginning."

"The balance they have struck with releasing photographs and arranging appearances of their children in exchange for privacy seems an excellent one," he added.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales seated together in formal wear during a military procession in London

The Wales children are seen here watching military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s a similar sentiment a palace insider shared with People magazine.

PRINCE WILLIAM SHATTERS ROYAL PARENTING RULES AFTER PAINFUL CHILDHOOD: EXPERTS

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis walking with Prince William and Catherine at Lambrook School

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here taking their children to Lambrook School near Ascot on Sept. 7, 2022, in Bracknell, England. (Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images)

"Those children look pretty happy with life," the unnamed source told the outlet. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," said a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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