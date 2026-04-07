Prince William, Kate Middleton pull back from public eye this month as ‘work-shy’ criticism lingers: experts

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Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking a step back from the public eye this April to spend time with their children — a move that comes amid past criticism of the prince’s workload.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to scale back their schedule of royal duties in the coming weeks as their three children are on a school break, People magazine reported. The royal children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — attend Lambrook School, which ended its term on March 27. Students won’t be back in the classroom until April 22.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

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"William and Kate have traditionally taken time off during their children’s school holidays to try to normalize their upbringing as much as they can," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"There has obviously been a lot of strain on the children’s lives due to Kate’s past cancer diagnosis. And like everyday parents, they wish to create as many positive and happy memories for the family to cherish."

In January 2025, Kate announced that her cancer was officially in remission.

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The family may travel abroad during the break, the outlet reported. The royals were spotted skiing in the French Alps last year. They typically retreat to Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, where they spend time outdoors.

In 2020, Kate revealed on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast that her favorite times with the family are "outside in the countryside, and we’re all filthy dirty."

"I feel the British public accepts this situation," said Turner. "The couple is known to go into the countryside, trekking through muddy forests and getting dirty. And skiing is a passion for William and Kate."

"The timing isn’t random," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The couple typically prioritizes family time during school holidays. Their decision may subtly challenge King Charles’ work-heavy model of monarchy. However, their decision is well thought through and approved of by the king. And it’s a practical decision to ensure their children have a balanced upbringing."

"Focusing on quality engagements around their children’s school breaks and prioritizing their family's needs is a balanced approach that will benefit the future of the monarchy," Chard added.

The decision also comes as William has faced scrutiny over his workload, Turner noted.

"William has his own plans for the future regarding work," he said. "Many royal watchers will look at it closely. He has been criticized in the past for being lazy and only performing duties he enjoys rather than the heavier workload of his father, King Charles, and his aunt Princess Anne."

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Over the years, William has repeatedly drawn criticism for not taking on as many duties as other family members, earning him the label "work-shy."

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Anne, who has been crowned "the hardest-working royal" by the press, was hopeful that her nephew would pick up the slack as he prepares to be king one day. Those comments came after The Sunday Times reported that William "annoys" his aunt when it comes to their shared royal duties.

Several unnamed sources close to Anne claimed that she wanted to see the father of three do more "bread-and-butter" royal engagements. The outlet pointed out that only the king, as well as Anne and William, conduct investitures, many of which take place at Windsor Castle.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace at the time.

Investitures are ceremonies in which a senior royal presents medals to people recognized for their significant contributions. The ceremonies are traditionally held at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. According to the royal family’s website, there are about 30 investitures each year.

But Fordwich said William and Kate take a different approach to royal duties.

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"They are approaching their royal roles in a more mission-driven manner to make a tangible difference," she said. "Prince William has spoken directly about this, as well as his determination to avoid repeating the emotionally distant upbringing usually associated with royal tradition."

"He has always relished the regular middle-class activities of Princess Catherine’s family," Fordwich said. "From the outset, he thoroughly enjoyed the normalcy of her family. He has stated on numerous occasions his desire to be family-oriented and more relatable at all the events they attend. This has been well received by the public, as reflected in their popularity in the polls."

One palace insider told People magazine that William and Kate have been raising their children differently from other royals. The source said they’re leaning into Kate’s non-aristocratic upbringing.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the couple’s decision to scale back from royal duties this month isn’t a "crisis" as some may think.

"It’s about doing the right thing," she stressed. "Every year, they focus on family time during the Easter holiday season. Given all the issues surrounding [other family members], this is a wise move to ensure future stability. Such quality family time is extremely beneficial for the development of well-rounded, adjusted children."

Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that William and Kate are recognized as doting parents behind palace doors, and they have been determined to work together as a team.

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"Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style is extremely hands-on by royal standards," she said at the time. "Those traveling with and receiving Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, have commented on their close bond and even similar mannerisms."

"Prince William craves normalcy after his tumultuous childhood," Fordwich shared. "One of the great appeals Kate had for William was her stable family. Those closest to her have always shared that she and Prince William wanted the children to live in the real world, not a gilded bubble."

"They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids."

"William and Catherine have been determined that their children will have as normal an upbringing as possible and that their privacy and well-being will have a priority," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also told Fox News Digital. "This was clear from the beginning."

"The balance they have struck with releasing photographs and arranging appearances of their children in exchange for privacy seems an excellent one," he added.

It’s a similar sentiment a palace insider shared with People magazine.

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"Those children look pretty happy with life," the unnamed source told the outlet. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," said a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."