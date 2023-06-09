Prince William and Kate Middleton offer to replace stolen items from Welsh church: ‘Very unexpected and kind’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have left one vicar at a Wales church stunned.

Rev. Steven Bunting of St. Thomas’ Church in Swansea confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that the Prince and Princess of Wales quietly made a surprise donation after items from their food bank were stolen over the weekend.

"They have indeed provided funds to allow us to replace all the items that were stolen which is incredibly generous," said Bunting. "We are always seeking additional aid because the demand for our charitable work outstrips our supplies often, but this was very unexpected and kind."

"It felt incredibly kind and really raised the spirits of the whole staff and volunteer team here in the church," he shared. "For every act of sadness, there have been so many acts of kindness!"

Bunting previously told ITV News that the church opened its doors on Monday only to discover that all of the existing food supplies they give away to those in need, as well as toys for children and food for newborns, had been stolen. A rucksack left by a homeless person that was filled with items was also stolen.

He said the couple contacted had the church "to offer their love and support."

According to the outlet, Bunting told William, 40, that he believed the likely culprit was someone who had used the food bank before because of "the knowledge they would have had of where the food was kept."

Bunting noted to Fox News Digital that St. Thomas’ Church was one of the first places the royal couple visited when they became the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales visited our church last year on the first day in their new roles," said Bunting. "During the visit, the Prince of Wales helped pack some food bank parcels and the Princess of Wales helped with our Baby Basics."

The Baby Basics collection stems from a partnership that Middleton, 41, had set up. It offers new items and supplies provided by donor companies.

Bunting told People magazine he hadn't been expecting to get a phone call from the palace following the theft. He said the couple were eager to help after they heard the news.

"I had a voicemail first of all from a member of the royal household asking me to call them back, and they basically said that their royal highnesses were upset to hear what had happened and wanted to know how they could help. And they asked if it would be OK if they replaced everything that was stolen. I was completely gobsmacked!"

"They want to restore us to the way we were before the burglary happened," he added.

The vicar believes the couple’s act of kindness exemplifies their commitment to their roles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

"It demonstrates that they take this role seriously," he said. "We felt when they were here they were very, very authentic and sincere. They were incredibly kind and generous with their time in the way they were with everybody."

"They have a very busy schedule, so for them to not only be aware of what happened but to act on it immediately speaks for itself," he continued. "There was no reason to do that unless you genuinely want to do that."

Bunting said the church’s door is open to all – including those behind the theft who may be struggling and in need of support.

"Come here – The name above the door says, ‘Welcome home,’" Bunting told ITV. "Come on in, have a cup of tea, have a bacon sandwich, or some breakfast on us. We would really like to help you change your life, to turn it around from where it is now. The desperate situation that you’re in, we really want to see that transformed."

Since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple have visited Wales several times, including right before King Charles’ coronation in May. During their visit, they paid their respects at the memorial to the coal tip tragedy in Aberfan, which killed 116 children in 1966.

William is heir to the British throne.