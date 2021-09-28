Prince William, Kate Middleton walk red carpet at 'No Time To Die' premiere in London

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton looked stunning on the red carpet at the London premiere of "No Time To Die," the latest James Bond film to hit theaters.

The Duke of Cambridge donned a traditional black, velvet tuxedo while the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a long, matching cape. She accessorized the ensemble with earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa and wore her hair in an intricate updo.

Joining the couple at the premiere were William's father, Prince Charles, and his step-mother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. She wore a light blue dress with sheer sleeves and beadwork.

The long-awaited event took place at London's Royal Albert Hall and the film's stars also stepped out for the special night.

"No Time To Die" marks Daniel Craig's, 53, last time playing the British spy and is also the franchise's 25th movie.

Craig has played the assassin in five movies, beginning with "Casino Royale" in 2006. When asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, Craig said to reporters: "I'm good. I’m really good about it."

007 himself stood out in a pink velvet dinner jacket. While co-stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, and Ana de Armas looked flawless.

Seydoux, in Louis Vuitton, plays Bond's love interest, Dr. Madeleine Swann, and Lynch, in Vivienne Westwood, is a new 00 agent who gives Bond a run for his money.

Seydoux told reporters she's relieved the movie will finally hit theaters after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic. "It’s been such a crazy time for all of us. And now to celebrate, you know, with this film, to reunite. And it’s great. I’m really happy," she said.

Harris has played Eve Moneypenny in the last two Bond films and de Armas joins the franchise as a new character named Paloma. Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Malek is set to play the latest Bond villain, Safin.

Also on the carpet were screenwriters Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and theme songwriters/singers Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, and the film's director Cary Fukunaga.

Health care workers and members of Britain's armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday's premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.

"No Time To Die" hit theaters in the U.S. on October 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.