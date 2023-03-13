Prince William, Kate Middleton attend Commonwealth Day alongside King Charles who honored late Queen Elizabeth

It was a momentous first Commonwealth Day service for King Charles III since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, as he enjoyed the festivities alongside other senior members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey.

The weeks-long occasion is a "series of events and activities happening around the globe – including faith and civic gatherings, debates, school assemblies, flag-raising ceremonies and cultural events," which celebrates the late queen's signing of the Commonwealth Charter.

The new reigning monarch paid tribute to his mother during his address, sharing "Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother, the late Queen – a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life," he relayed. "In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years."

"The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition. Its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold."

King Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, were greeted outside Westminster Abbey by religious leaders as well as a performance by the Ngati Ranana London Maori Club.

The king was also photographed doing the traditional Maori greeting, the Hongi, with two people before heading inside.

This was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first Commonwealth Day service appearance since being named Prince and Princess of Wales. The two were also photographed at Westminster Abbey, which is where they married in 2011.

Kate wore a peplum jacket with white embroidery and a matching skirt.

She also donned a pair of dangly sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously a treasured item of the late Princess Diana's, as well as a Prince of Wales feathers brooch, which she received from the king.

Her outfit was complimented by Prince William's, both wearing dark blue hues.

Several other senior members attended the service, including Prince Edward and Sophie, the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.