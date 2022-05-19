Prince William and Kate Middleton attend ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ London premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the "Top Gun: Maverick" London premiere at London’s Leicester Square Thursday night.

The royal couple walked in alongside the film's star, Tom Cruise, speaking in front of a fighter jet stationed near the red carpet. Middleton wore a black, floor-length Roland Mouret gown, and William sported a classic tuxedo.

William, a former Royal Air Force helicopter pilot, and Middleton were introduced to other members of the cast, including Miles Teller. Teller plays the son of Cruise’s friend Goose from the original "Top Gun" movie released in 1986.

The U.K. premiere will not be the first time William, 39, and Middleton, 40, have seen the "Top Gun" sequel. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a private screening with Cruise in April.

The "Top Gun" premiere is hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, which supports thousands of people working behind the scenes in Britain’s film and television industry. The charity provided support during the coronavirus pandemic when many in the industry lost their livelihoods.

Cruise, 59, spoke on the red carpet about Prince William.

"We have a lot in common," he said, according to My London. "We both love England, and we're both aviators, we both love flying."

Cruise is no stranger to the British royal family. He met William’s grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2017 during a dinner commemorating the 75th anniversary of The Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace.

He previously met William’s mother, the late Princess Diana , with his then-wife Nicole Kidman in 1992 during the premiere of the film "Far and Away." He later attended Diana’s funeral in 1997 with Kidman, 54.

William and Middleton have attended several movie premieres in the past. William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, whose most recent premiere was in September for the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die."

Cruise is familiar with the royal family as he co-hosted an event Sunday celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign at the Royal Windsor horse show. The queen made a rare appearance to see the "A Gallop Through History" performance.

The 96-year-old monarch made another surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honor.

Queen Elizabeth, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, was spotted at Paddington Station, where she unveiled a plaque stating she officially opened the Elizabeth Line. The reigning monarch wore a sunshine yellow outfit with a matching hat adorned with blue flowers. Beaming, she slowly walked with a cane in hand as she met with workers.

"We’re all incredibly touched and moved and grateful to Her Majesty for coming to open the Elizabeth Line today," said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57. "It was fantastic to see her."

William and Middleton were not the only royals at the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere. William’s cousins and Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, were also in attendance.

Thirty-five years after Princess Diana and Prince Charles attended the Cannes Film Festival, the twin daughters of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made their Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut.

Princess Diana attended a gala honoring Sir Alec Guinness. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, 29, were just five years old when their aunt died.

