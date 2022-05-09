Prince William and Kate Middleton to lead Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton will lead Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be the most senior members of the British royal family heading out of London during the celebratory weekend next month, the palace announced.

The prince and his wife will head to Wales, where they lived for a few years when they first married more than a decade ago. Princess Anne will go to Scotland while Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will visit Northern Ireland.

"Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the Royal Family will visit the nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee," the palace announced in a statement. "Members of the Royal Family will attend engagements in each nation, including public events marking the occasion."

WILLIAM AND KATE CELEBRATE PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S SEVENTH BIRTHDAY WITH NEW PHOTOS

Previously, the queen and her late husband, Prince Philip would visit many places across the U.K. together. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021 at age 99. The reigning monarch, 96, has been mainly confined at Windsor Castle.

Specific details about the upcoming visits are expected to be announced closer to early June. The main celebration will kick off on June 2 with the traditional parade Trooping the Colour, which also marks the queen’s official birthday each year.

On Friday, it was revealed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will travel to the U.K. next month for the festivities. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the senior members of the royal family. A palace spokesperson confirmed that the couple won’t be part of the lineup because they’re not working members.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The queen’s son, Prince Andrew, also won’t appear on the balcony. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal following his controversial association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," said a Buckingham Palace spokesman.

The royals expected to appear on the balcony include Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, William, Middleton, as well as their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also in attendance will be Princess Anne, her husband, her brother Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, their two children, and the queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The celebration will feature a new documentary that includes never-before-seen home movies of the queen. The home movies, mostly shot by members of the royal family, date back to the ‘20s. The footage has been kept private for decades by the British Film Institute on behalf of the Royal Collection Trust.

The documentary will air on BBC May 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.