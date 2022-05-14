Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Val Kilmer shares ‘special throwback’ picture with members of the original ‘Top Gun’ cast

The original 'Top Gun' movie was released in 1986

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Val Kilmer took to Twitter on Friday night to share a "special throwback" picture featuring members of the original "Top Gun" cast.

"Here's a very special throwback from the OG Top Gun. Pictured here are the actual Navy Airforce Top Gun Advisors!" the 62 year old captioned the image. 

Alongside Kilmer is Tom Cruise and members of the Navy Air Force.

Tom Cruise will return to the franchise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, along with Val Kilmer returning as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Kilmer and Cruise’s co-stars, Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were reportedly not asked to return in the sequel film. 

"Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski shared earlier this week that bringing back the female characters played by Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis was never considered for the 2022 sequel.  

During an interview with Insider, Kosinski said, "Those weren't stories that we were throwing around."

Seen here, Val Kilmer as Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Initial theatrical release was May 16, 1986. 

Seen here, Val Kilmer as Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Initial theatrical release was May 16, 1986.  (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Ryan, 60, played the character of Goose’s wife Carole Bradshaw in the 1986 movie, and McGillis, 64, played Top Gun instructor Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood. 

Tom Cruise will return to the franchise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, along with Val Kilmer returning as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Cruise recently showed up to the world premiere in a helicopter.

The 59-year-old movie star's helicopter touched down on the retired USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California. The helicopter was emblazoned with Cruise's name and the "Top Gun: Maverick" logo.

Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were never asked to return in the 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."

Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were never asked to return in the 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." (Getty Images)

"Top Gun: Maverick" has been highly anticipated by fans as the release was pushed several times due to coronavirus.

The film is set to premiere on May 24.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

