Prince William jokes he and Kate Middleton put on the 'worst production' as radio hosts

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expanding their royal resume.

The Price and Princess of Wales celebrated World Mental Health Day by interviewing mental health advocates for BBC Newsbeat’s youth-focused radio show.

"I'm conscious we've run out of time — and [host] Pria [Rai] might say this is the worst Newsbeat production by two interviewers she's ever seen," William joked towards the end of the show.

"You know what? You can come back," Rai said. "This seat, I've kept it warm. I think you've done a very good job!"

During the show, William and Kate spoke with Emma Hardwell with the charity The Mix, Dr. Abigail Miranda from the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families, António Ferreria, a mental health advocate, and music therapist Ben Cowley, during which they had a "meaningful conversation about mental health."

The prince and princess thanked the mental health advocates that joined them during the radio broadcast on their joint Instagram account on Tuesday.

"Thank you to Pria, and Dr Abigail, António, Ben and Emma - the inspiring mental health advocates who spoke so openly about their experiences and why they are committed to supporting others," the caption read.

During the segment, William urged listeners to build a "toolbox" of techniques to help deal with challenges and mental health related obstacles.

"A lot of people don't realize what they need until it actually comes along," William said. "You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes, and you realize you don't necessarily have the tools or experience to be able to tackle that."

He continued: "If we can't look after ourselves we're not going to be able to tackle the issues we feel we have to on a day-to-day basis."

During the show, Middleton asked, "I'd love to know, and maybe the listeners also will be interested as well, how do you as individuals look after your mental health?"

A guest replied to the princess, sharing that it is important to be "aware" of their mental wellness.

"Not every day is going to be roses and sunflowers. I know some days I'm going to have to push against the clouds to see that sun again," the guest replied.

"You can't always run away from it, sometimes you have to really face and conquer them. With practice, there's progress."

Kate added, "There's no right or wrong. Different things will work for different people, and it's just sometimes trying different methods, different opportunities that arise to help best support you."

She continued: "Everyone has mental health, in the same way as their physical health we have to look after it, in the same way we go to the gym, we need to look after and nurture our minds as well."

The royal couple have been longtime advocates for mental health awareness and launched the Heads Together initiative in 2016, "which combines a campaign to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health with fundraising for a series of innovative new mental health services," their website reads.