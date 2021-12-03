Prince William had a ‘cyber relationship' with Britney Spears, Lauren Bush before Kate Middleton: book

The princess of pop could have been a British royal.

The claim was made by bestselling author Christopher Andersen in his new book titled "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan."

In it, Andersen alleged that Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, connected with Britney Spears and even Lauren Bush virtually before his 2011 marriage to Kate Middleton.

"[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and niece of President [George W.] Bush," Andersen recently told Us Weekly.

"While William, 39, and Spears, 39, were in contact, Andersen noted that the relationship never escalated.

"There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period," he said.

The singer previously spoke about her brief counter with William in 2002. Spears told ITV she was "quite friendly" with the prince.

"Yeah, it was just like, all blown out of proportion — we exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere, but it didn't work out," Spears said at the time.

But before Spears, Andersen said that William had his eye on another American star.

"William had a huge crush on Cindy Crawford," said Andersen. "I think it’s very cute. So [Princess] Diana, being the kind of person she [was], she arranged for a meeting with him when he was, like, 14."

William began dating Middleton, 39, in 2003 after meeting as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001. They announced their engagement in 2010 and said "I do" in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

In his book, Andersen explored the alleged feud between William and his younger brother Prince Harry who married former American actress Meghan Markle in 2018.

In response, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News that "we never comment on these sort of books." A spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which represents the household of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had "no comment." A spokesperson for Clarence House, which represents Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s household didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, a spokesperson told The New York Post that "this is fiction and not worth further comment." A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess and Sussex also didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Andersen is sticking by the claims he made in his book.

"I have sources that I’ve been tending to for 50 years," said Andersen, who has previously written several books on the royal family.

Markle, 40, starred in the legal drama "Suits" before she became the Duchess of Sussex. She and Harry, 37, welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards Markle. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.