Prince Royce on headlining MLS All-Star concert, what artists influence his music

The 2019 MLS All-Star concert will be headlined by multiplatinum, award-winning Latin superstar Prince Royce. Fox News caught up with the singer to talk about the concert and what performing for the MLS All-Star game means to him.

Fox News: What does headlining the MLS All-Star concert mean to you?

Prince Royce: I’m excited. You know, this is something different for me. I think it’s really cool to be able to take my music to the MLS All-star game. It’s really cool to join the audience between soccer and music. One thing they have in common is a very passionate fan base. When you see soccer games, you see people excited, and crying, you see them upset. And that’s the same excitement I see when I go see a concert myself. I think it’s really cool to be able to take my music to the MLS All-Star game.

Fox News: What does the game of soccer mean to you?

Prince Royce: I started getting into soccer about two years ago, started watching some World Cups. One player that sticks out a lot is Zlatan Ibrahimovic just because he is so fun, with his bicycle kicks and stuff like that. It’s not something that I culturally grew up with but the last two or three years I have gotten into it and it's really just a fun sport to watch.

Fox News: You grew up in the Bronx and your family is from the Dominican Republic. What influence does that have over your music?

Prince Royce: Well definitely in general New York is a big melting pot, so I grew up the Bronx, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, so many different types of cultures, I would always listen to Latin music and speak Spanish at home and we would travel to DR every summer. Bachata music, the genre I primarily sing, is from DR which definitely came from just that background from listening to that music.

Fox News: What artists are you influenced by?

Prince Royce: So many people like Jay-Z, Eminem, RnB singers like Usher, Genuine, then Spanish people like Marc Anthony, Juan Luis Guerra. I listen to all types of music, I am always constantly discovering new music, so they were definitely some of the ones to really inspire me.

Fox News: You have also been known to dabble as an actor, how has acting played a significant role in your artistry? And what types of roles are you looking to do in the future?

Prince Royce: I am constantly always in that realm and taking acting classes and trying to get better at it…there have been a few things that have come and I’m waiting for the right role…or the right time to take on a lead character. It’s very interesting to me to play somebody that you are not. I’ve had a few offers for somethings but then I couldn’t do it because I am on tour or I don’t have the time, so it’s definitely something I want to explore.