A timeline of Prince Philip's relationship with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip, the longtime husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at the age of 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace announced in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for 73 years. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He and the Queen went on to have four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Check out a timeline of their relationship below:

1934

An 8-year-old then-Princess Elizabeth met Philip at the wedding of Princess Marina and Prince George. They reconnected at 13 and 18 years old at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth and began to exchange letters.

1947

The couple got engaged in July and married in November at Westminster Abbey in London.

"It is with the greatest of pleasure that the King and Queen announce the betrothal of their dearly beloved daughter, the Princess Elizabeth, to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten RN, son of the late Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice… to which union the King has gladly given his consent," the statement read.

At the time, she was 21 years old and he was 26 years old.

1948

On November 14, 1948, the newlyweds welcomed their first son: Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

1950

On August 15, 1950, they welcomed their daughter Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise.

1952

In February, King George VI died making Elizabeth the heir to the British throne. She and Philip were in Kenya when her father died.

1953

Elizabeth was coronated as Queen on June 2, 1953, in front of 8,000 guests at Westminster Abbey. Over 20 million people tuned in around the world.

1960

On February 19, 1960, the pair welcomed their third child, a son named Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward.

They also created the new surnamed Mountbatten-Windsor, a combination of both Philip and Elizabeth's names.

1964

The royal couple welcomed their fourth and last child, a son named Prince Edward Antony Richard Louis, on March 10, 1964.

1972

The couple celebrated 25 years of marriage.

1997

The Queen and the Duke celebrated 50 years of marriage with a reception at the Banqueting House in London

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," she said of her husband.

2017

At 96 years old, Prince Philip retires from royal duties after more than 22,000 solo appearances, spanning over seven decades.

He also completed over 630 solo overseas trips and 5,400 speeches in the name of the crown.

That year the pair also celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

2020

The royal couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary with cards made by their many great-grandkids.