©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry says Prince Philip, 99, knows how to use Zoom, but will slam shut his laptop to end calls

The televised interview on 'The Late Late Show' was filmed before the Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalized for an infection

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
When it comes to Zoom, Prince Philip likes to do things his way.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson Prince Harry appeared on "The Late Late Show" Thursday night and revealed the 99-year-old knows how to use Zoom, but slams shut his laptop to end the call instead of pressing the "Leave" button.

When James Corden asked the 36-year-old if his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II knows how to use the online chat service, Harry told the British TV host, "Yes, both my grandparents do."

"They have Zoomed a few times, they have seen [my son] Archie running around," he explained. "But my grandfather, instead of pressing ‘Leave Meeting,' he just goes" – and Harry pretends to close his laptop.

James Corden and Prince Harry have been friends for years. The British TV host even attended the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I am like ‘bye,’ as I’m pressing," said Harry before imitating Philip closing the laptop.

The televised interview was filmed before Philip was hospitalized for an infection.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said the prince is "comfortable and responding to treatment" at a London hospital. However, he "is not expected to leave for a few days."

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was "a lot better."

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (right) and Prince Philp, Duke of Edinburgh watch the flypast over the Mall of British and US World War II aircraft from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on National Commemoration Day, July 10, 2005, in London, England.

The 56-year-old said, "he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

Other members of the royal family have continued their official duties during Philip’s hospitalization.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Both Philip and Elizabeth, 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

Philip, whose 100th birthday is in June, married Elizabeth in 1947 at London’s Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London. 

He last stayed in the hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and discharged after four nights.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle currently reside in California with their firstborn Archie. On Valentine’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child.

