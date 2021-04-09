Prince Philip's death sparks reaction across sports world

​​​​​​

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for more than seven decades, died at 99, the royal family announced Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the royal family said in a tweet.

According to Le Grand Magazine, Philip was the captain of the cricket and hockey teams while at school and was in the middle of polo lessons when World War II broke out. Philip was a mainstay in the sport of polo until 1971 when he had to step away due to arthritis.

He participated in the first Coronation Cup along with teams from the U.S., Argentina and Chile. He helped his Windsor Park team to a Gold Cup title in 1957 and 1966, according to Le Grand Magazine.

According to the BBC, not only was Philip was a top polo player but he also would help deliver the World Cup trophy to the England soccer team when they beat West Germany in 1966. He was also with officials with Arsenal, of the Premier League, when the club opened Emirates Stadium in 2006.

Philip’s death spurred reaction from the sports world.

Ian Watmore, the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, added: "I’m sure I speak for the entire cricket family when I say how sad I am to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. His passion for the game we all love was well known and the trophies presented to the men’s and women’s county champions are a tribute to his dedication to our sport. We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades."

The Hurlingham Polo Association said: "A huge supporter of the game and a successful player in his own right, he will be much missed."

At the time of his death, Philip's full title was His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Companion of the Queen's Service Order, Privy Counselor.

He was the second person ever to bear the title "Duke of Edinburgh," the first being his great-great-uncle, Prince Alfred Ernest Albert. His son, Prince Edward, will now assume the title.