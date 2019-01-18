Prince Philip found with ‘no injuries of concern’ after car crash, palace says

A day after Prince Philip was involved in a car crash, Buckingham Palace said the royal had a “precautionary checkup” and was determined to have suffered “no injuries of concern.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, 97 – who’s married to the 92-year-old British monarch Queen Elizabeth II – was seen by medical professionals at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the Palace told The Associated Press.

Prince Philip escaped unharmed from Thursday’s collision, which occurred as he was traveling near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the Palace said at the time.

The royal was attempting to pull out of a driveway when the crash happened, BBC reported. Pictures from the scene show his black Range Rover overturned.

Roy Warne witnessed the incident and told BBC that he aided both the prince and a baby from their respective vehicles.

The baby was reportedly riding inside a Kia.

"I saw a car, a black Rover, come out from a side road and it rolled and ended up on the other side of the road," Warne told the outlet. "I saw it careering, tumbling across the road and ending up on the other side."

Warne reportedly described the prince as being “obviously shaken” after the crash and checked on the others involved.

The Kia’s driver, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee while her passenger, a 45-year-old woman, suffered a broken wrist, according to The Associated Press. Both were taken to the hospital and sent home. The 9-month-old baby in the Kia was not injured.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who last fall pulled back from many traditional royal duties, have been staying at the Sandringham Estate since Christmas.

