Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Prince Harry's family feud at intervention point, Tim McGraw's bedroom confession

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Cassie Maynard | Fox News
side by side photos - Prince Harry split with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Royal expert says Prince Harry's feud with King Charles and Prince William is at the point of intervention, Tim McGraw’s love confession may cause trouble with wife Faith Hill. (Carl Court/Getty Images / Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ROYAL INTERVENTION - Prince Harry's feud with King Charles, Prince William at intervention point: expert. Continue reading here…

IT'S YOUR LOVE - Tim McGraw confesses making love to this song led to 27-year marriage with Faith Hill. Continue reading here…

Robert De Niro at Cannes has a smirk on his face split Leandro De Niro Rodriguez in a plaid shirt on the carpet split Drena De Niro in a colorful dress with a cutout at the top

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriquez died on July 2. (Laurent KOFFEL/Drena De Niro Instagram/JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE - Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - 'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper dead at 58. Continue reading here…

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at UCLA charity red carpet

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced after 13 years of marriage. (Steve Granitz)

‘BREAKUPS ARE NEVER EASY’ - Gisele Bündchen reflects on Tom Brady divorce. Continue reading here…

PUCKER UP - Riley Keough eating peanuts before kissing scene with Andrew Garfield forced movie set shutdown. Continue reading here…

WILDEST DREAMS - Kevin Costner 'blown away' by Taylor Swift concert: 'I'm officially a Swiftie' Continue reading here…

Ken Jennings in a dark suit and red tie looks to contestants while on Jeopardy! split Mayim Bialik in a blue jacket behind a podium on "Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!" is making some changes after receiving backlash from fans. (Christopher Willar/Tyler Golden )

‘JEOPARDY!’ SHIFT - Show makes major changes after recent backlash over contestants’ unpaid travel expenses. Continue reading here…

'HOLLYWOOD WIVES' - Larry Flynt wrote Jackie Collins 'threatening' letter after 'distressing' nude photo prompted legal battle. Continue reading here…

Angel Carter Aaron Carter red carpet

Aaron Carter's sister Angel Carter claims "fame and money" led to her brother's battle with addiction. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

BLAMING HOLLYWOOD - Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel blames 'fame and money' for his battle with addiction. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Cassie Maynard is a senior entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending