Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed

Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, died from an accidental drug overdose, according to New York's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

His cause of death was due to the "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine," according to the medical examiner.

Rodriguez's manner of death was ruled an accident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This is a breaking news story; check back here for updates.