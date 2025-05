NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry "would love a reconciliation" with the royal family, he said in an emotional interview with the BBC after he lost his appeal to reinstate his security in the UK.

"I would love a reconciliation with my family," the 40-year-old told the outlet on Friday. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

The Duke of Sussex’s father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.